By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 7 If you think figuring out how
much money to put into your retirement savings accounts is
complex, wait until it's time to take money out.
That is emotionally challenging to people who have spent
their lifetimes trying to build their nest eggs, but it is also
a mathematical challenge. If you take too much out, you risk
running out of money just when you might need it most to pay for
care - a grim prospect. But withdrawals that are too low may not
leave you enough to pay your bills or enjoy that retirement
you've been saving for.
Much of the energy in the retirement planning community now
is being devoted to helping workers figure out that magic number
in advance: If you know how much you want to spend, and you can
calculate how much of a nest egg it takes to generate that
income, then you know exactly how much to save.
The Labor Department has been preparing a rule that would
require employers to provide 401(k) participants with lifetime
income illustrations that translate their account balances into
future monthly checks. The concept has broad support from
everyone from the Pension Rights Center, a pro-labor group, to
the insurance industry.
The issue is how to do that calculation, and how far to go
with it. An illustration based on an annuity formula would show
you a much higher income stream than one based on an independent
"safe withdrawal rate" rule of thumb. Doing a back of the
envelope plan for how much you think you can withdraw is a far
cry from turning your retirement account over to a company that
says it can guarantee that income stream. You wouldn't
necessarily want to count on a paycheck illustration that was
calculated one way and then do something completely different
with your money.
If you are managing your own money, conventional wisdom
holds that you can pull 4 percent a year out of your savings,
and increase that by about 3 percent a year for inflation.
Here's some math for a 58 year old woman with $150,000 in a
401(k) today(an amount Fidelity Investments says is about
average) who expects to retire at 66: Invested at 7.5 percent,
your retirement account should grow to $249,000 by the time you
retire. If you pull 4 percent out, that would get you a $830
monthly check in the first year.
If you bought an annuity (at today's interest rates for a 65
year old woman) for $249,000, you could pull $1,357 a month from
it, according to ImmediateAnnuities.com. That's a 6.54 percent
withdrawal rate - but of course you would give up the principal,
so you wouldn't have that money available for future
emergencies, gifts, special occasions or cars. It wouldn't rise
with inflation, and while you would get that guaranteed income
as long as you lived, there would be nothing to leave to heirs.
Most big investment companies offer some kind of retirement
calculator that tells you how much income you can take in
retirement. Firms like Vanguard and Fidelity are going farther -
they offer mutual funds aimed at retirees in the withdrawal
phase of life. These funds offer no annuity-style guarantees,
but they manage the money with the expectation that it would
last a lifetime, and offer higher payouts than the 4 percent
rule would allow.
If you invest $249,000 in the Fidelity Income Replacement
2042 fund, you would start with $965 a month in withdrawals that
would be designed to keep pace with inflation. If you invest
$249,000 in the Vanguard Managed Payout funds, you get a choice
of three different initial monthly payouts: $524, $937 or
$1,397. The less you take out initially, the more of a nest egg
you can expect to leave to your heirs.
Now fund company BlackRock Inc has added another
innovation that bridges the gap between annuities and
independent investments. It has built a bond index (that it
expects to use as the basis for mutual funds) that allows
investors to peg their current savings to their future monthly
income. It's simple web-based calculator (at)
reckons that today's 58 year old with $150,000 who plans to
retire at 65 will be able to withdraw $860 a month then, and
inflate that amount by 2.5 percent a year.
Once BlackRock gets approval to market bond funds based on
that index, it expects to tell investors that they should be
able to count on buying an annuity at retirement age that gets
them that withdrawal rate. Developed by Chip Castille, a
managing director and one of the creators of the original
target-date fund, the bond-heavy new product is a safety play
for investors, but it's not so drastic as giving up income to
buy an annuity.
Investors who resist taking an all-or-nothing approach to
how they withdraw their retirement income probably will be
happiest in the long haul. As you approach retirement, figure
out how much you really need to collect every month after you've
subtracted your Social Security benefit, and consider one of
these targeted products for the portion of your savings that you
can devote to that.