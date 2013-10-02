By Linda Stern
NEW YORK Oct 2 Every October, my book group
drops its strictly literary agenda and spends a weekend shopping
at outlets on the Delaware shore.
We love the fall weather, but there's another reason for the
timing. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and
the malls sell pink cards for $1 each that get us 20 percent
discounts on purchases and raise money for breast cancer
research.
So we get to save money and feel warm and fuzzy. Yet I
wonder how much good we are doing. With everything from chewing
gum to flashlights to bicycles branded with bright pink
coloring, I want to make sure I make good choices, especially
because two people I loved dearly have died of breast cancer in
recent years.
The "pink" campaign, started in 1990 by the then-titled
Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and now called Susan G.
Komen for the Cure, has been criticized by anti-cancer and
consumer advocates such as Breast Cancer Action in San Francisco
and in the 2012 Canadian film "Pink Ribbons, Inc."
Critics claim some companies "pinkwash" their products and
contribute little to the fight against breast cancer. Others say
that, after 30 years of pink branding, everyone is aware of
breast cancer and raising awareness further isn't really going
to help cure the disease.
But the campaign is not all bad. That outlet mall company
says it has sent more than $10 million to 20 different breast
cancer organizations in the last 19 years. (The amount of money
contributed to breast cancer causes has been put as high $6
billion a year, although specific figures for contributions
related to October promotions are not consolidated and tallied.)
And because the donations are subsidized by merchants that offer
discounts to shoppers, it's not as if we are paying extra for
unspecified donations.
So I'll probably buy more of those pink cards and shop with
my pals again this year. But I'll consider these guidelines as I
do:
- First, do no harm. The worst-case pink-shopping scenario,
according to Karuna Jaggar, executive director of Breast Cancer
Action, is buying something pink-branded that may be
carcinogenic.
"Does the purchase actually contain chemicals that put a
woman or someone she loves at risk for breast cancer?" she asked
in an interview.
It's not so easy to determine which items (often cosmetics)
include dangerous chemicals, and Jaggar's group doesn't help
with specifics. But before you buy pink-branded cosmetics, you
can run them through the Environmental Working Group's Skin Deep
database ()
to see which ones have chemicals that have been listed by the
Environmental Protection Agency or others as carcinogenic or
problematic in other ways.
- Don't pay extra for nothing. Some companies paint their
products pink in a self-described effort to raise awareness for
breast cancer, but don't actually donate money to the cause. For
example, Card.com sells a stored-value Visa-branded card that
charges a $5.95 monthly fee, is pink-branded for breast cancer
awareness, but sends nothing to breast cancer charities.
Card.com as a company has contributed directly to the Breast
Cancer Research Foundation, the firm's chief marketing officer
Jeremy Geltman said late on Wednesday. He said his firm is new
and developing a plan under which the number of cardholders of
their breast cancer awareness card would be directly linked to
future donations. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation is a
well-rated charity, according to Charity Navigator. Visa was not
available for comment.
- Ask questions. You may not want to hold up the line at the
register while you question the cashier, but you can check the
websites of companies selling the pink things you are
considering purchasing to see how their programs work. Jaggar's
group runs a "Think before you pink" campaign that offers
suggested questions on its site ().
For example, is there a cap on the amount the company will
donate this year? Has it met its cap? Obviously, there's no
reason to buy one more T-shirt if the T-shirt company has
already maxed out its annual contribution. Don't forget the even
more obvious question: What percentage of this purchase will go
to a breast cancer charity?
Check, too, with the Better Business Bureau (),
which warns shoppers every year about pink-branded scams.
- Know your charities. If you go to the independent
charity-rating site Charity Navigator ()
and search for "breast cancer" you will find more than 125
organizations listed, only 27 of which are vetted for items such
as financial management.
They are not all created equal. Some spend the bulk of their
money fundraising, have poor financial controls and highly paid
executives. Some focus on research, others on putting out
preventive care messages. Some have highly rated operations, but
funnel money in ways that might not fit your own social
objectives - supporting (or not) Planned Parenthood's breast
cancer testing facilities, for example.
If you're going to buy products because they donate to these
charities, make sure the organizations they donate to are ones
you would support.
- Make your own donation. Instead of indirectly giving by
shopping, you can make your own tax-deductible contribution to
your favorite breast cancer outreach and research charity. I
think that is what I'll do this year. After my book group
weekend, I'll add up all the 20 percents that I save and write a
check.