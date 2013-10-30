By Linda Stern
NEW YORK Oct 30 If you have been waiting years
for a decent raise, you will probably have to keep waiting - the
average salary increase in the United States planned for 2014
will be only 2.9 percent, according to a Towers Watson survey.
And rather than being shared equally, that raise will be aimed
disproportionately at workplace stars.
This is all the more reason not to leave money on the table
when selecting your employee benefits for 2014, something most
workers are doing right about now. But the majority of workers -
roughly 60 percent - simply let their benefit choices ride from
one year to the next, and do not bother re-evaluating whether
they should be switching to new plans for healthcare coverage or
other benefits, says Karen Frost, a vice president and
healthcare expert at Aon Hewitt.
That's not good - especially this year, when many employers
have shaken up their benefits plans. The reshuffling comes in
the wake of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, which is just now
starting to kick in.
And health plans are not the only thing being reshuffled.
Companies are also boosting their 401(k) matching contributions.
That means it might be time to re-evaluate your retirement plan
choices, too.
Here is how to approach open enrollment season for 2014.
- Learn to live with high deductibles. Employers are
increasingly embracing "consumer-driven" health plans, which
require patients to share healthcare costs via high deductibles,
copays and coinsurance (when a portion of every charge is passed
on to the consumer.) Within five years, some 44 percent of
companies will be offering plans like that as their only
choices, according to Aon Hewitt.
"Most people will see a high deductible and be scared, but
that actually might be a smart financial decision for you and
your family," said Tracy Watts, a healthcare benefits expert at
consulting company Mercer.
Workers who choose a high-deductible plan will save on
monthly premiums. The plans also come with companion healthcare
savings accounts (HSAs) that allow you to accumulate pretax
money that can be used to meet those out-of-pocket costs.
Workers who can afford to save money in an HSA and pay their
healthcare costs separately can use that account to accumulate
money for retirement healthcare - and never pay taxes on the
money earned in the account. That makes it a better deal than a
401(k) or an individual retirement account, which simply defers
taxes instead of eliminating them.
Families that have high healthcare costs every year - lots
of kids and chronic conditions, for example - will still
probably do better with a higher-premium, lower-deductible plan
that limits out-of-pocket costs. It may not save them money over
the year, but it will allow them to better predict and budget
for their healthcare expenses.
- Split up your family coverage. More companies are cutting
back on the subsidies they offer adult dependents, so you can
expect to pay more to keep your spouse or adult child in your
plan. Compare how much it would cost to keep your family all in
one plan, with how much it would cost for everyone to obtain
coverage individually, either from their own employer or via the
public or private healthcare exchanges.
- Make sure you are capturing the whole 401(k) match. For
the first time in 20 years, employers are increasing the amount
they will contribute to employee 401(k) plans, according to Aon
Hewitt. Roughly one in five large employers will contribute up
to 6 percent of salary with a $1 for $1 match - for every dollar
you put in, your company puts in $1.
That is free money and an instant 100 percent gain on your
investment - you can't not take it. So make sure you are signed
up to contribute at least as much as the company will match in
2014. Above that amount, most 401(k)s are still a good deal, but
it would be better to max out your HSA first.
- Use a flexible spending account. These allow you to set
aside as much as $2,500 in pretax income for healthcare costs,
and you can do this even if you have a high-deductible plan and
an HSA, notes Frost of Aon Hewitt. In that case, you would use
the funds for items like dentistry, eyeglasses and orthodonture;
you would not be able to use it for your regular medical
expenses. But doubling up an HSA with a flexible spending
account really allows you to maximize the tax breaks available.
- Be cautious about add-ons. Many companies are including
other insurance plans that you can sign up for yourself: The
latest are critical illness and accident policies that promise
to pay lump sums or fixed daily amounts if you have a heart
attack or cancer or other catastrophic health problem. These
policies are cheap, says Frost, and people use them to offset
those new higher deductibles. But they may not deliver enough to
be worthwhile, so check to see what they cover and how much they
cost compared with simply paying deductibles out of your own
pocket or buying a lower-deductible plan.
Long-term care insurance is another popular add-on, but here
is a key question: Can you keep the policy at an affordable
premium when you leave your job? You are far more likely to need
long-term care when you are older and retired than when you are
working. So if it's a plan that will lapse (or that you will
have to let lapse) when you leave your company, it may not be
worth keeping.
- Take the time to collect extras. Lurking somewhere in your
company's benefits website are some extra perks: Cash back for
joining a gym, matching charitable contributions and more. Take
the time to fill out the forms and grab that cash. A few hundred
here and a few hundred there, and pretty soon, it's almost like
a real raise.