By Linda Stern
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 24 After years of talk about how
to protect retirement savers, the White House has gotten behind
a Labor Department proposal that would require financial
advisers to put clients' interests ahead of their own.
Consumer champion Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who says she is not
running for president, is doing wall-to-wall media on her view
that the government should do more to regulate providers of 401
(k) plans, 403(b) plans and individual retirement accounts.
The Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday in a case
challenging high 401(k) fees.
But savers should not pop champagne corks yet. It takes
forever and a day to legislate and regulate in Washington. Even
if it ends up on a fast track, the Labor Department's draft rule
is expected to leave a loophole big enough to drive the
brokerage industry through.
Labor Department officials have said it would allow
retirement advisers to continue selling investments on
commission, as long as they disclosed that to clients.
There are several issues involved in regulating retirement
investment advice. A primary one is the quality of 401(k) and
403(b) plans. Employers, who have a fiduciary responsibility to
provide good plans to their employees, often hand over program
management to consultants, who can keep program costs to
employers low and jack up investment fees that workers pay when
they buy funds in their plans.
A second issue involves the quality of advice investors get
on their individual retirement accounts. If the advice is from
brokers, there is a possibility investors are being put into
mutual funds that carry higher fees than are optimal for them or
are in other ways being put into funds that are not right for
them. Higher fees may compensate brokers who are paid by
commission or may compensate fund companies that spend the extra
cash in ways that benefit the brokerage firms that offer their
funds. That can result in investment advice that is conflicted.
After years of lobbying by the brokerage industry, the Labor
Department is leaning toward a rule that would allow conflicts,
such as commissions and fund company payments to brokerages, as
long as they were disclosed. So investors take note: you are
eventually going to have to read all the small print, so you
might as well start now.
Here's how to protect your retirement savings:
- Check your 401(k) plan. Numerous large employers have
spent big bucks to settle class action lawsuits focused on
mutual fund fees in retirement plans, and fees have fallen.
Average annual management fees of 401(k) funds are below 0.5
percent at large companies and below 1 percent at small
companies. If your company's fund choices are out of line, talk
to your human resources department. If your only choices are
substandard funds and high fees, put only enough in your 401(k)
to get the employer matching contributions, and then invest
additional funds in a personal IRA or Roth IRA.
- Choose inexpensive mutual funds. Investing in low cost
index funds instead of costlier actively managed funds will put
you ahead. A person earning $75,000 a year who starts saving at
age 25 would spend $104,033 in fees over a lifetime if fees were
capped at 0.25 percent of assets annually. At 1.3 percent, that
same worker would spend $409,202, according to the Center for
American Progress. That extra $305,169 could support roughly
$1,000 a month for life in extra retirement income.
- Separate advice from your investments. If you want help
figuring out which funds to invest in, pay a fee-only financial
adviser, do not depend on "free" advice from a commissioned
broker. You can get inexpensive advice from big fund companies
like Vanguard, Fidelity Investments, and T Rowe Price, or from
so-called "robo advisers" like Wealthfront or Betterment.
- Be especially careful about rollovers. When you leave a
job, you typically have the right to keep your money invested in
your 401(k), an excellent choice if you work for a company that
provides good funds within the plan. Or you can roll it over
into a so-called "Rollover IRA" at any brokerage or fund
company. Choose a low-fee fund company or discount brokerage
that will enable you to choose your own investments from a large
pool of individual stocks and inexpensive funds, and buy only
the advice you need.
(Linda Stern is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own. The Stern Advice column appears irregularly. Linda
Stern can be reached at linda.stern@thomsonreuters.com; She
tweets at www.twitter.com/lindastern .; Read more of her
work at blogs.reuters.com/linda-stern; Editing by Dan
Grebler)