By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 29 Don't look now, but interest
rates have started to rise.
The 30-year fixed rate mortgage, now at 3.9 percent,
bottomed out at 3.5 percent in December 2012, according to
Bankrate.com. Yields on 10-year Treasury bonds, at 2.15 percent,
are at 13-month highs.
Much of this is in anticipation of a stronger economy and
the eventual withdrawal of the Federal Reserve's bond-buying and
rate-lowering stimulus program. When that happens, short-term
rates on instruments like money market mutual funds and credit
cards are likely to go up, too.
To be sure, nobody knows when the Fed will stop or when
sizable and sustainable interest-rate increases will take hold.
"While this seems blindingly obvious, nobody would have
thought that Japan would have had two decades of deflation,"
says David Hultstrom, a financial adviser with Financial
Architects in Woodstock, Georgia. "It is not a slam dunk."
But the pros are already taking what Albion Financial Group
market strategist Jason Ware calls "the prudent approach" and
positioning themselves for the big rate increases that might be
five weeks - or five years - in the offing.
You should, too. When rates rise, the value of your bonds
and bond funds will fall, and you may find yourself paying more
than you can afford to cover your mortgage, auto loan and credit
card bills. Here is how to get ready for the next rate era.
-- Borrow big, now. "If you are trying to hedge inflation or
higher rates, the best thing you can do is get a 30-year
fixed-rate mortgage at a low rate," Hultstrom says. Rates now
have inched off of their December 2012 lows, but still are very
close to record low levels. If you have a home and have not
already refinanced your mortgage, consider doing so as soon as
possible. Unless you are moving soon, borrow for the long haul,
and skip the variable-rate loan.
-- Lock in a low rate for your credit cards. Most credit
card rates vary monthly, so once short-term rates start to rise,
the rates on your balances will rise, too. But card issuers have
been aggressive this year to lure new customers with zero
interest balance transfers lasting as long as 18 months. Even
with transfer fees, that lets you lock in annual rates as low as
3 percent for more than a year. You can find the latest deals on
web comparison sites like NerdWallet ().
-- Accept low, low returns to stay safe and liquid. Money
market mutual funds and bank money market deposit accounts are
barely paying any discernable interest at all - the latter are
averaging a record low of 0.11 percent a year. But these
investments are called "cash" for a reason - they are as safe as
$20 bills stuffed under your mattress and easier to deploy when
you think bond yields have gone high enough - or stock prices
low enough - for you to invest.
-- Stay short. Don't tie money up in long-term bonds and the
funds that focus on them now, Ware says. Shorter-term bonds and
bond funds with expected maturities under five years will let
you squeeze out some additional income without getting slammed
when rates rise by a lot. For example, if interest rates rise 1
percent, a 10-year note can be expected to lose 10 percent of
its value, while a 2-year note would lose 2 percent of its
value.
-- Beware of TIPs. Treasury inflation-protected securities
and the mutual funds that buy them will protect your investment
from the ravages of inflation. But they will not protect you in
a situation where rates rise more rapidly than consumer
inflation does - they may actually fall in value faster than
fixed-rate bonds would in that circumstance. Last month,
consumer prices actually fell 0.4 percent on a seasonally
adjusted basis. That is not a good sign for TIPs holders.
-- Consider alternatives. Advisers are recommending a
variety of other investments to their clients now. Real estate
investment trusts (REITs) work in a rising rate environment,
because property owners can raise rents faster than their own
costs are likely to rise, Hultstrom says. He also is interested
in mutual funds that invest in international bonds (which
typically have higher yields than U.S. bonds) but that hedge the
currency risk. Ware, who is based in Salt Lake City, recommends
floating-rate funds that are what they sound like: Packages of
bank loans that have adjustable interest rates. That way if
rates go up, you will get a piece of that action as it happens.
-- Prepare to wait. Even if the Fed acts quickly, it's going
to be a while before retirees can again celebrate getting solid
returns on their bank certificates of deposit.
"In five years will rates be higher? Probably," Ware says.
"In five months? I don't know."