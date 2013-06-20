By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON, June 20
WASHINGTON, June 20 Next week the Supreme Court
is widely expected to hand down a ruling that will confer
federal recognition on state-sanctioned same-sex marriages.
If that ruling comes down as anticipated, it will send some
gay and lesbian couples to the altar - but it is likely to send
even more to financial planners, trust attorneys and tax
accountants.
Such a ruling would open up a new world of financial
planning for couples in same-sex-marriage states: There are more
than 1,100 federal tax and benefit provisions that refer
specifically to marriage or spouses. It would change the way
they retire, pay taxes, accumulate wealth, plan their bequests
and more - mostly, but not entirely, for the better.
(Twelve states recognize same-sex marriage, and roughly 12
others are considering it.)
"Everything we learn in law school is geared to a married
couple with two kids," said J. Max Barger, an attorney with the
Washington, D.C., firm Ackerman Brown. "It will be a pleasure to
apply that to gay couples. Planning will get a lot easier."
If you are in a same-sex marriage or expect to be, here are
some planning issues to review with the appropriate
professionals, such as estate planning attorneys and tax
advisers.
- Estate taxes. Wealthy people have the most to gain from
federal recognition. It will mean that spouses can leave each
other as much money as they want - billions of dollars, if they
fall into that select class - without paying federal estate
taxes, just as married heterosexual couples can. A couple
together will also be able to leave as much as $10.5 million to
their heirs free of estate taxes.
Under current law, even state-married gay couples don't have
those spousal exemptions. Instead they each have a $5.25 million
limit on the amount they can leave each other without paying
federal estate taxes. And while each person can leave $5.25
million to the kids directly, the second spouse can't leave more
than that, even if the first spouse didn't "use up" his or her
own exemption.
What does that mean? You may be able to drop your life
insurance if you've been carrying a pricey policy just to pay
estate taxes, says John LeBlanc, a financial adviser with Modera
Wealth Management in Boston.
Not all the new changes will save you money: If one of you
is wealthy and one of you is not, you may have to spend time,
money and emotional energy considering a prenuptial agreement.
Rather than hiring lawyers to combine your financial lives, you
may have to spend money on lawyers to keep them separate, if you
are married or want to marry.
- Retirement planning. The hottest retirement strategy among
heterosexual married couples involves optimizing Social Security
benefits, in which one spouse takes benefits early and then
switches to spousal benefits later. That strategy isn't
available to same-sex couples now, but will be for those who get
federal recognition. An even bigger benefit coming your way with
federal recognition: Same-sex widows and widowers would be
eligible for spousal Social Security.
Pension benefits are trickier, says Kyle Young, a financial
adviser in Short Hills, New Jersey, and a vice president of
Wells Fargo Advisors, where he specializes in gay, lesbian,
bisexual and transsexual (GLBT) clients. Big companies may find
themselves required to give spousal pension benefits to workers
in states that sanction gay marriage but not in states that
don't, he says.
It's not clear whether those companies will give all
same-sex couples parity on pension issues, even if they don't
live in the right states. And if they do? That could actually
hit some companies' pension funds hard enough to push them into
underfunded status.
- Income taxes. The Supreme Court giveth, and it taketh.
Moving to a joint federal tax return could cost same-sex
couples, since they would no longer be able to optimize their
deductions by giving them all to one partner or the other.
Meanwhile, there is the "marriage penalty" - the tax code is
structured with progressive tax brackets so it can penalize
married couples who have roughly equivalent income.
It isn't completely clear who will be filing those joint
returns - court observers have conjectured that if a couple were
legally married in one state but live in another, they will be
able to file a joint federal return even if they live in a state
that doesn't recognize same-sex marriage and forces the partners
to file separate state returns. But not every tax expert agrees
with that interpretation, so it is likely to play out over time
or even - no surprise here - in the courts.
Depending on whether effective dates for the decision are in
the future or the past, there may be moves to make as soon as
the court acts. Separate filers who will eventually file jointly
could make big charitable gifts now and apportion them to the
partner who will save the most by making them. A retroactive
decision that goes back beyond January could prompt some to file
amended tax returns for previous years.
"I'm going to literally be looking at every single tax
return and estate document for all my same-sex clients," LeBlanc
said. So, if and when the court acts, take the day to celebrate,
and maybe line up your caterer. The day after that, call your
lawyer and your accountant.