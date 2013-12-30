By Linda Stern
NEW YORK Dec 30 Resolutions don't work -
behavioral experts know that. When you wake up on Jan. 1 and
emphatically say something vague like "This year, I am going to
get my finances under control - I really mean it!" there's a
good chance your budget will end up where all those good
intentions usually lead.
That's why it's better to make to-do lists instead. Each of
the activities on my 2014 list are discrete and actionable, and
don't take very long. Tick them off, one by one, and you'll
dramatically improve your finances.
In 2014, you'll have more power, thanks to some
consumer-friendly marketplace changes. A new focus on
investment fees and 401(k) disclosures make it easier for
investors to monitor those accounts. Credit card issuers are
stepping up their marketing and competition, so there are better
card deals out there. New applications make it easier to handle
your money without ever physically handling your money.
Without further ado, here's my checklist for how to save and
prosper in 2014:
- Embrace a record-keeping system. Just being able to watch
your net worth move in response to your credit card transactions
and the stock market will make you a much better financial
manager. Quicken and its online cousin Mint, both from Intuit
Inc, remain the category killers, but there are many
other applications - including iBank, mvelopes, Spendee and
Budgt that can bring your finances to your favorite devices.
They vary - some are better than others at tracking investments
and linking to a variety of accounts, so compare before you
commit. Spend a few hours on one slow winter day setting it up
and you'll save time and money all year.
- Learn one new thing every week. What's a price-earnings
ratio? What are exchange traded funds? Does your credit card
charge you a currency fee when you use it abroad? How much life
insurance do experts recommend you have now? Which 529 plan is
the most generous? The more you learn about financial topics,
the better you'll get about managing your money. If you are
interested in investing, consider forming a study group with
some friends. You can choose one topic a week and research it in
15 minutes to a half an hour. In a year you'll be much smarter;
in a decade you can be an investing master.
- Boost your 401(k). In recent years, many employers have
been reintroducing and even increasing their matching
contributions. Make sure that you are setting aside at least as
much money as your employer will match. Add as much more as you
can afford to add, unless your company's 401(k) only offers
overpriced and underperforming investment choices. You can use
the U.S. Labor Department's fee disclosure form ()
to calculate how much you are paying for your 401(k).
- Rebalance your 401(k). So far in 2013, the average stock
mutual fund is up over 32 percent and the average bond fund is
down almost 2 percent, according to Morningstar. That
means your retirement fund allocations might have gotten
seriously out of whack. Within your retirement account (where
there is no tax consequence for making moves like this), move
some money out of stocks and into bonds, until the percentages
of each type of asset held in your account fits your initial
goals.
- Get a better credit card. If you're just using the card
you've been carrying for years, you're probably not maxing out
your rewards. Issuers have been increasing their rewards
programs in recent months and years. Shop around at sites like
lowcards.com or bankrate.com to find a rewards card that suits
the way that you spend. Get a second card from a different
issuer, so that if your card is hacked and cancelled, you're not
without the ability charge items and services while you wait for
the new one to arrive.
- Put your debit card away. Last week JPMorgan Chase & Co
limited the use of Chase brand debit cards for those
customers who had used their cards at Target Corp
stores, where there had been a massive data breach. That's just
one reason why debit cards are not great for consumers. They
don't carry the rewards that credit cards do. They pull the
money out of your checking account immediately, instead of
giving you the grace period that a credit card will. If your
debit card number gets hacked and used, it can cause you to
bounce important payments for everything from your mortgage to
your car while your bank sorts out the mess. Used often, a debit
card leaves you with long and complicated bank statements to
reconcile every month. Unless you lack the discipline required
to use a credit card for your everyday expenses and then pay if
off monthly, do that instead.
- Put one investment on automatic. Open an account with a
low cost mutual fund and instruct it to pull a specific amount
out of your checking account every month. You won't notice the
missing money. You'll accumulate a slush fund that will come in
handy some year in the future.
- Comparison shop all year for those recurring expenses that
cost the most - insurance, entertainment, technology, etc. For
example, in January you can take a look at your auto insurance
and make sure there isn't an alternative plan out there that is
cheaper or better. In February, review your health insurance
coverage and out of pocket expenses and determine whether it is
your best choice - you have until the end of March to shop at
Obamacare exchanges. In March, review your television costs and
see whether you can cut the cable and embrace a cheaper
streaming device. In April, look at how and what you pay for
utilities and see whether there's a cheaper provider or
energy-efficient solution that can save you money. You can go
all year until you've found the best deal for your life
insurance, college savings plans, your mortgage, your individual
retirement account, your phone service and more.
You'll save buckets. Final item: Take those savings and put
them in that slush fund. If you save and invest $1,000 this
year, earn 8 percent annually and automatically add $200 a
month, you'll accumulate $38,000 in 10 years and $122,700 in 20.
Happy new year!