By Linda Stern
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 26 Every industry has its loss
leaders, and the investment world is no different. The theory is
that you will go to the store for the $12 turkey and stick
around to buy dressing, cranberries, juice, pies and two kinds
of potatoes. Mmmm, but I digress.
In the investment world, the role of the cheap turkey is
played by broad stock index exchange traded funds. While
investment firms say they make money on even low-fee funds,
their profit margins on these products have been narrowing.
There's been a bidding war among issuers of exchange traded
funds that mimic large stock indexes like the Standard & Poor's
500 or the Wilshire 5000 stock index. Companies including
Blackrock Inc, Vanguard and Charles Schwab have been competing
to offer investors the lowest cost shares possible on these
products. Right now, Schwab - which will begin offering
pre-mixed portfolios of ultra-low-cost ETFs early in 2015 - is
winning.
Their theory? You'll come in the door for the index ETF and
stay for the more expensive funds, the alternative investments,
the retirement advice.
"We believe we will keep that client for a long time," said
John Sturiale, senior vice president of product management for
Charles Schwab Investment Management.
Investors, of course, are free to come in and buy the cheap
TV and nothing more. Here are some points to consider if you
want to squeeze the most out of low-cost exchange traded funds.
A few points don't matter, but a lot of points do.
"Over the long term, cost is one of the biggest determinants
of portfolio performance," said Michael Rawson, a Morningstar
analyst.
If you have a TD Ameritrade brokerage account, you can buy
the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF for no cost
beyond annual expenses of 0.05 percent of your assets in the
fund. At Schwab, you can buy the Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF
for an annual expense of 0.04 percent. That 0.01 percentage
point difference is negligible.
But, compare that low-cost index fund with an actively
managed fund carrying 1.3 percent in expenses. Invest $50,000 at
the long-term stock market average return of 10 percent and
you'll end up with $859,477 after 30 years of having that 0.05
percent deducted annually. Pay 1.3 percent a year in expenses
instead (not unusual for a high-profile actively managed mutual
fund) and you'll end up with $589,203. You'll have given up
$270,274 in fees, according to calculations performed at
Buyupside.com (here).
Don't pay for advice you don't need.
The latest trend in investment advice is to charge clients
roughly 1 percent of all of their assets to come up with a broad
and diversified portfolio - with index funds at their core. Why
not just buy your own core of index funds and exchange traded
funds directly, and then get advice on the trickier parts of
your portfolio? Or pay an adviser a onetime fee to develop a
mostly index portfolio that you can buy on your own?
You won't give up performance.
High-priced actively managed large stock funds as a group do
not typically beat their indexes over time. Even those star
managers who do outperform almost never do so year after year
after year.
Build a broad portfolio.
Not every category of investment lends itself to low-cost
indexing. You may do better with a seasoned stock picker if
you're taking aim at small-growth stocks, for example. But you
can make the core of your plan a diversified and cheap portfolio
of ETFs at any of the aforementioned companies, and save your
fees for those extras that will really add value - the gravy, if
you will.
