NEW YORK Nov 12 We personal finance writers
really do eat our own cooking.
I don't mean that in the metaphorical sense in which it is
usually used - the question of whether we follow our own advice
is complex. But when 25 of us got together recently for a
potluck meal, we found that we all literally ate a lot.
While we were socializing, we did a little informal survey
of our own financial behavior. Promised anonymity, participants
from the most well-known magazines, wire services, websites and
newspapers answered questions about how we invest for
retirement, manage credit, buy insurance and more when our own
cash is on the line.
I'm happy to report that for the most part, we do the same
things we tell our readers to do. One exception: While many of
the participants said they recommend target date funds to
readers and relatives, the vast majority of participants do not
put their own money in target date funds.
"I probably would if I were starting today," said one.
Here are more insights into how a statistically
insignificant but influential group of personal finance
journalists handle their own financial decisions.
-- We have bought into the idea of index investing. Of 21
people, all but one said they invest "primarily" in index mutual
funds and exchange-traded funds that passively track indexes.
-- We like our cash rewards credit cards. Four cash-back
cards emerged as the most popular in the room: The Capital One
Venture Rewards card is carried most often; close behind was the
American Express Blue Cash Preferred card, the American Express
Fidelity Investment Rewards Card and the Citi Dividend Rewards
Card (an old cash-back card that is no longer offered and has
been replaced by the Citi Double Cash Card.) Other cards
mentioned by name were also cash-back cards and travel rewards
cards.
-- We are less enamored of our debit cards. Eight of us only
use our debit cards as ATM cards and another four don't have
debit cards at all. Four of us use debit cards regularly for
shopping.
-- We pay off our balances. Fourteen of the 20 who responded
said they "never" carry a credit card balance and the rest said
they tried not to but did sometimes carry a balance.
-- We trust our own advice. Only two people said they worked
with financial advisers, and one of those said it was just for
year-end tax planning and a once-a-year review. A dozen others
said they did not work with any financial advisers other than
themselves.
-- We do not buy long-term care insurance. Of the fourteen
people who answered that question, only one said she owned a
policy. Thirteen said they did not. The group may have skewed
too young for this question; a couple of people said they would
like to buy a long-term care policy.
-- Almost every single one of us has an emergency fund.
About two-thirds of us do our own taxes, often with Intuit's
TurboTax program.
-- The vast majority of us have Roth individual retirement
accounts. Looks like we eat our own cooking after all.
