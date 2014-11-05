By Linda Stern
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 5 Having your own tax-deferred
retirement account is a bit like having one of those
self-titrating morphine buttons that hospitals use: Press it
whenever you need quick relief.
But once you're retired and able to tap your 401(k) or
individual retirement account (IRA), it's not easy to titrate
your own doses of cash. Withdraw too much, and you use up your
nest egg too quickly; too little, and you might unnecessarily
crimp your retirement lifestyle.
Overlaying the how-much-is-enough question are several finer
points of tax planning. Because you can decide how much money to
pull out of a 401(k) or individual retirement account, and
because those withdrawals are added to your taxable income,
there are strategies that can help or hurt your bottom line.
That's especially true for early retirees trying to decide
when to start Social Security, how to pay for health care and
more. Here are some money-saving withdrawal tips.
CURB TAXABLE INCOME
If you are buying your own health insurance via the
Obamacare exchanges, keep your taxable income low to qualify for
big subsidies, advises Neil Krishnaswamy, financial planner with
Exencial Wealth Advisors in Plano, Texas.
"It's a pretty substantial savings on premiums," said
Krishnaswamy.
Here's an example using national averages from the
calculator on the Kaiser Family Foundation web page (here).
Two 62-year-old spouses with annual taxable income of $62,000
would receive a subsidy of $8,677 a year, against a national
average premium of $14,567. If they took another $1,000 out of
their tax-deferred account and raised their taxable income to
$63,000, they would be disqualified from receiving a subsidy.
Not every case may be that dramatic, but it's worth checking
the income limits and available subsidies in your own state.
DELAY BENEFITS
If you retired early, consider taking out extra money to
live on and delaying Social Security benefits until you are
older. Withdrawing money from retirement savings hurts. You not
only lose the savings, you lose future earnings on those
savings. And in most cases, you have to pay income taxes on
withdrawals from those tax-deferred accounts.
But Social Security benefits go up roughly 8 percent a year
for every year you don't claim them. And even after you claim
them, they rise with the cost of living and are guaranteed for
life. When you draw down your own savings to protect a bigger
Social Security payment, tell yourself you are buying the
cheapest and best annuity you can get.
PLAN IN ADVANCE
Plan ahead for mandatory withdrawals. In the year you turn
70 1/2, you have to begin drawing down your tax-deferred IRAs
and 401(k) accounts and paying income taxes on those
withdrawals. Unless you expect to be in the lowest tax bracket
at the time, it makes sense to start withdrawing at least enough
every year before then to "use up" the lower tax brackets.
For single people in 2014, you're in a 10 or 15 percent
marginal tax bracket until you make more than $36,000 a year.
For married people filing jointly, that 15 percent bracket goes
up to $73,800. It's a lot better to pull out that money in your
60s and use up other savings to live on, than it is to save it
all until you are 70 and then withdraw large chunks at higher
interest rates.
GET A GOOD ACCOUNTANT
You may want to use early years of retirement to take the
tax hit required to move money from a traditional IRA into a
Roth IRA that will free you of future taxes on that money and
its earnings.
You may pull a lot of money out of your account in one year
and spend it over two or three years, to keep yourself qualified
for subsidies in most years.
You may titrate your withdrawals to keep your Medicare
premiums (also income linked) as low as possible.
The best way to optimize it all? Get an adviser or
accountant who is comfortable with a spreadsheet and can pull
all of these different considerations together.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)