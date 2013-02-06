By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 6 The mutual fund industry is
getting a little nervous about all the Washington talk about
limiting tax loopholes and perceived shortcomings of the current
retirement system.
Its leaders, such as Paul Schott Stevens, president of the
Investment Company Institute (ICI) trade group, fear that tax
breaks for 401(k) accounts could get nipped. And so, they are
defending the popular support for and success of those workplace
defined-contribution plans.
"The patient is doing very well," Stevens said in a private
briefing on research the ICI intends to release on Thursday.
"We're trying to counter all of the doom and gloom about the
401(k) system being a failure and that it doesn't work," Stevens
said. "The participants don't feel that way."
The ICI research, shared early with Reuters, describes a
system that is broadly and solidly supported by Americans who
have plans and by Americans who don't. A sizeable majority said
they find that 401(k) plans help them get ready for retirement
and - spoiler alert - they like the tax breaks. (Contributions
to these accounts typically are made with pre-tax dollars and
taxed only when they are withdrawn).
Plan participants have remained fairly constant in their
saving and investing behavior despite the ups and downs of the
economy, according to the ICI. In the first nine months of 2012,
for example, only 2.8 percent of participants took any
withdrawals from their plans and 2.1 percent stopped
contributing.
And an overwhelming majority of the people surveyed by ICI
think it's important that workers get to make their own in-plan
investment decisions, and that Washington not try to force
decisions, Treasury bonds, or insurance annuities on
participants.
The research, which combined a household opinion survey with
a review of participant actions by plan recordkeepers, follows a
variety of remarks and studies which, taken together, could
signify threats to the 401(k) system. President Barack Obama on
Sunday called for closing tax loopholes protecting the wealthy.
He has also proposed limiting the tax benefits of income
exclusions like retirement account contributions to 28 percent,
even for taxpayers in higher brackets. (While workers of all
income levels can benefit from defined-contribution plans, the
benefits are bigger for high earners in upper tax brackets who
gain bigger tax write-offs and can afford to contribute more.)
A couple of different studies, including one released on
Feb. 5 by the University of Michigan, showed that the troubling
2008-2009 period saw declining participation in workplace
retirement plans and elevated levels of pre-retirement
withdrawals from the plans.
So far, all of that is just talk, and paper. But workers
using their own 401(k) plans to save for retirement should take
note, and perhaps make adjustments to their own retirement
accounts. Here's how.
-- Avoid the urge to panic. Defined-contribution plans are
extremely popular with workers, and there's no real evidence
that Washington will tread on that space - or, absent a
fiscal-cliff-like emergency, even tackle tax reform at all.
Stevens pointed out that long-term tax deferral can be a big
boon to folks even at low tax brackets. So, should those tax
benefits get shaved back to the 28 percent level, even
high-bracket participants still would profit from contributing
to 401(k)s, albeit not as much as they do now.
-- Keep stockpiling cash. Contributing to a company 401(k)
plan at least up to the level your employer will match is a
no-brainer. It really is the closest you'll get to free money.
After that? Look at your options. Big employers and good little
employers offer investment choices that are solid performers
with low fees; you can capitalize on their large-scale offerings
and the convenience of a payroll deduction to max out your
contributions. But if your plan offers poor investment options
or high fees, you do have other options. Though there are income
limits, most workers would qualify to put tax-deductible money
into a private individual retirement account in lieu of their
401(k).
-- Be sensible about loans. A lot has been made lately of
people borrowing from their 401(k) plans. If you're strapped for
cash, this can make sense. If you're borrowing an amount you can
afford to repay, paying interest back to your own account, and
replacing the money before you leave the job, a self-dealt
401(k) loan can be more economical than a credit card advance,
for example. The ICI reported that roughly 18 percent of
participants have loans outstanding, and that the average loan
amount outstanding is about 7 percent of the amount left in the
account.
-- Use the power you say you want. Respondents don't want
the government telling them what to do with their 401(k) money,
but they don't necessarily take advantage of their own right to
manage it. Excluding those people who automatically allocate
their investments within target-date funds, fewer than 10
percent of participants shifted their investment mix in the
first nine months of 2012, the ICI said. That includes ordinary
rebalancing of assets.
Maybe that's a sign that employees are steadfast investors,
but maybe it's a sign of inertia. Those retirement plan assets
could make up a significant portion of your income in
retirement, so make sure you get it right. Use third-party
advice or study investing yourself so that you feel confident
you've got the right mix of stocks and bonds and foreign
investments and commodities. Then remember to rebalance, at
least once a year, to keep your designed asset allocation where
it should be.