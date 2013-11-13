By Linda Stern
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 13 The brokerage industry is
reaching out to consumers with a new "Investors First"
initiative designed to win the hearts and minds of those who are
skeptical of Wall Street advisers.
The initiative, unveiled last week in Washington by the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a trade
group representing the nation's largest brokerage firms,
currently consists of a pamphlet for consumers encouraging them
to work closely with their investment professionals. But it's
just the first of a series of steps that SIFMA says it will be
rolling out to "demonstrate our commitment to putting customers
first."
Language like that is becoming more common whenever
brokerage firm representatives speak. Executives from big-name
companies have recently been calling reporters to off-the-record
sessions to discuss how crucial customer satisfaction and
service are. These firms are continuing a long trend of beefing
up their financial planning services and de-emphasizing their
broker-as-stock jockey past.
"We have to continue to challenge our associates in our
firms to remember that putting clients first isn't just
something we say, it's something we do every day," Chet Helck,
chief executive of Raymond James Global Private Client Group and
SIFMA chairman, told the SIFMA annual conference this week in
New York.
That should be good news for the investing public, right?
Perhaps, but some context and some specifics would be good, too.
Here is a quote from SIFMA's pamphlet for individual investors:
"You have the right to ... receive personalized investment
advice about securities that is in your best interest.*"
Note the asterisk. It leads you to a footnote explaining
that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been
considering writing a rule that would require anyone providing
personalized investment advice to retail customers to meet a
fiduciary standard.
It is the prospect of such a rule - under discussion for
years and years - that provides context for the brokerage
industry outreach. The industry is trying to get ready for an
era of higher regulatory standards for advisers.
A true fiduciary is required to put the interests of a
client ahead of the fiduciary's own interests. Today, brokers
under the SIFMA fold don't actually have to do that - they
simply have to make recommendations that are suitable for
clients, even if they put more money in the broker's pocket than
the client ends up with.
SIFMA is on record as saying it supports a standard that
would require brokers to act in the best interest of clients.
But it does not support the most stringent proposals, such as
those could limit the ability of commission-earning brokers to
provide retirement advice.
In the meantime, brokers and fee-only financial advisers are
trying to win and keep clients who have trillions of dollars in
retirement assets and want help managing it.
Those clients are on their own to determine whether the
adviser they are using is putting them first and serving their
best interests. Here are a few ways to make sure your adviser is
a keeper.
- Your adviser explains everything to you in a way that you
can understand. He or she clearly lays out the investment
strategy and how much you are paying for the advice and how much
you are paying for the products that are recommended. Your
adviser never tells you that things are too hard for you to
understand or that you've asked a silly question, nor does your
adviser ever make you feel that way.
- Your adviser doesn't describe himself or herself as
"fee-based" without explaining specifically what that means. It
is a term of art. "Fee only" means the adviser doesn't get paid
to sell products, you pay for unconflicted advice.
"Commissioned" and "free planning" means that the broker is
being paid to sell you products, so the plan may be skewed by
the products he or she is paid to sell.
"Fee-based" doesn't mean anything specific - it usually
means the adviser will charge the fee AND may also be
compensated to sell you products. Sometimes, it just means that
the adviser has switched to a fee-only model, but still gets old
commissions on products he sold back when he was a broker.
- Your adviser puts you in investments that are inexpensive
and high performing. That is what you hire him for, right? It
may not be fair to ask your adviser why she isn't beating the
Standard & Poor's 500 index, up 24 percent this year, if you
also own bonds and foreign stocks and real estate.
But look at the portion of your investments that your
adviser has in a big company U.S. stock fund. Compare the annual
return and fees (reported as "expense ratios") of that fund with
an inexpensive index fund or exchange traded fund, like State
Street's SP 500 ETF, with a year-to-date return of around 25
percent and an expense ratio of 0.09 percent.
Not every investment will be that cheap. But monitoring how
your adviser treats this basic and broadly held category is a
good way to observe how she treats your wallet generally.
- Your adviser offers you an investment strategy that makes
sense in the context of your financial goals and in the context
of your own personality. For instance, if you're the type of
person who is afraid to take any risks, you can expect to earn
less in your portfolio, and you can't blame your adviser for
that.
- Your adviser knows your tax rate and your tax situation.
Lots of investment decisions ride on your tax bracket. If your
adviser hasn't asked this question, she isn't serving you as
well as she could be.
- Your adviser keeps your money safe. Your money should be
held at a bona fide brokerage firm insured by the Securities
Investor Protection Corp. That way, you'll get statements that
show you that your funds are tucked away safely. It's not a
guarantee that your adviser will always beat the market, or that
you won't lose money. But it is a guarantee that your adviser
doesn't have your money stuffed in his suitcase.