By Amy Feldman
NEW YORK, Feb 29 Looking for a job can be
frustrating, especially now, with the unemployment rate
seemingly stuck above 8 percent. There is a silver lining at tax
time, though: Those job hunting costs may cut your tax bill.
Of course, where taxes are concerned, it's never quite that
simple. There are a lot of hoops to jump through before you can
write off those job-hunting expenses.
First of all, they get lumped into the miscellaneous tax
deduction, which includes a grab bag of expenses and which can
only be taken after those costs top 2 percent of your adjusted
gross income. That 2 percent hurdle works like this: If your
adjusted gross income is $100,000, and you have $3,000 in
miscellaneous expenses, you'd get to deduct $1,000, worth $280
in the 28 percent tax bracket.
Secondly, for the job search expenses to count, you have to
be looking for a job in your current or most recent occupation
(sorry, job switchers!) and you can't have had a substantial
break between ending your last job and searching for a new one
or be looking for a job for the first time (sorry, new college
grads).
To be clear, you can deduct job hunting expenses if it takes
you years to find a job, as long as you've been looking all
along. But if you take off a couple of years to travel with your
family, and then come back and job hunt, you're out of luck.
If you think you'll qualify, the good news is that the
definition of job-hunting costs is quite broad, including the
costs of preparing and mailing your resume, traveling to
out-of-town job interviews, payments to headhunters and career
coaches, and the like. And, yes, you can deduct those costs even
if you aren't successful in finding a new job. (You cannot,
however, deduct them if you get reimbursed by your current or
future employer.)
OTHER DEDUCTIONS
There are many other miscellaneous deductions, in addition
to job-hunting costs, that may help push you over the 2 percent
hurdle.
These include business expenses that you aren't reimbursed
for, such as dues paid to a union or professional society or
subscriptions to professional journals and trade magazines;
courses to improve your job skills; fees for investment advice
that help you produce taxable income; and the costs of preparing
your tax return. For more details on this deduction, see the
Internal Revenue Service's Publication 529: (here)
Despite its reputation as being a little-used deduction, the
miscellaneous deduction was claimed by nearly 12 million
taxpayers in 2009 (the most recent year for which data is
available), to the tune of $80.9 billion, according to IRS data.
If you qualified this year, congrats. If you didn't, but
came close to meeting the 2 percent floor, you can try bunching
your expenses at year-end so that you'll qualify for 2012 or
2013. If, come December, it looks like you've had a lot of
deductible miscellaneous expenses all year long, you could pull
added expenses into 2012. That might mean renewing all your
professional subscriptions then, instead of holding off till the
new year.
But if your 2012 deductible spending was light, you might
put off paying for deductible year-end items until 2013. Tax
advisers often tell their clients to use this bunching technique
so they can claim miscellaneous deductions every other year.
There's one more bit of good news for job hunters: If you do
find a job, but you have to relocate to take it, your moving
costs are deductible. Even better -- moving costs are an
adjustment to income and you don't need to worry about the 2
percent threshold to take them.
So if you're spending a fortune to move your family from New
York to California for your new job, keep good records and know
that you'll get a break at tax time. That will make it worth
carrying that box of receipts with you.
