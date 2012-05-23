By John Kemp
LONDON May 23 Proponents of clean energy often
portray the sector as a plucky little David locked in battle
with the fossil fuel industry's big bad Goliath for taxpayer
support.
In the United States, President Barack Obama has tapped into
this theme to push for an end to tax relief and other subsidies
for oil and gas production, and an extension of federal support
for renewable energy and energy efficiency initiatives.
Speaking in his state of the union address to Congress in
January, the president claimed "We've subsidised oil companies
for a century. That's long enough. It's time to end the taxpayer
giveaways to an industry that rarely has been more profitable
and double-down on a clean energy industry that never has been
more promising."
But the rhetoric obscures an unprecedented push to cut
energy consumption and increase the share of renewable energy
generation underway at all levels of government as well as in
the private sector. Federal, state and local governments,
coupled with local power and gas utilities, are pouring billions
of dollars a year into a vast range of initiatives to boost
efficiency and renewables.
Support for efficiency and renewables is split across
thousands of different programmes which has tended to hide the
scale of the overall effort. As a result, many energy analysts
fail to appreciate the scale of the shift underway. However, the
sheer amount of support being given to clean technology and
energy efficiency programmes suggests a revolutionary
transformation of the energy system will likely occur in the
next two decades.
PROGRAMME PROFUSION
In 2010/11, the federal government alone had 679 separate
renewable energy initiatives spread across 23 departments and
agencies, according to a report prepared for Congress by the
Government Accountability Office (GAO) ("Renewable Energy:
Federal Agencies Implement Hundreds of Initiatives" Feb 2012).
Four agencies and their subcomponents were responsible for
almost 60 percent of renewable energy initiatives: the
Department of Defense and its service components (116),
Agriculture (105), Energy (92) and Interior (82).
But renewables were also being promoted in such unlikely
places as the Department of Labor (via Green Capacity Building
Grants offered by the Employment and Training Administration),
the State Department (Greening Diplomacy and the Global
Bioenergy Partnership), Justice (FBI Alternative Fuel
Infrastructure) and the Bureau of Prisons (Solar Panel
Manufacturing and Training).
The full list is on the internet ().
And these are just the initiatives designed to support
renewables. The inventory does not include initiatives to
improve efficiency.
At lower levels, there are now almost 1100 programmes to
support renewables offered by state and local governments, or
power and gas utilities, according to the Database of State
Incentives for Renewables and Efficiency (DSIRE) compiled by the
North Carolina Solar Center and the Interstate Renewable Energy
Council with funding from the Department of Energy.
Of these, more than half are rebates on power and gas bills
offered by the utilities themselves in conjunction with local
regulators ().
In addition, there are over 1400 separate programmes across
the country to promote efficiency, with more than three quarters
of them being offered in the form of rebates on utility bills to
support conservation measures ().
TRANSFORMATION POTENTIAL
Programmes vary widely in size and funding. Many are very
small. Nonetheless, the federal government spent approximately
$14.7 billion on renewable energy subsidies in fiscal 2010/11,
including $8.2 billion in tax expenditures (reliefs and
rebates), according to an estimate by the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) cited by GAO ("Direct Federal Financial
Interventions and Subsidies in Energy in Fiscal Year 2010").
Another estimate by the respected Congressional Research
Service (CRS) put federal revenue losses and outlays for
renewable energy at $13 billion in fiscal 2010 ("Energy Tax
Incentives: Measuring Value Across Different Types of Resources"
2011).
The Environmental Law Institute estimated total federal
subsidies for renewable sources over the 7-year period from
fiscal years 2002 through 2008 at $29 billion, according to GAO.
Billions more is being spent by the federal government on
energy efficiency initiatives, as well as state and local
governments and utilities.
Not every programme will succeed. Some will fail or prove a
waste of money, at least in narrow terms. U.S. taxpayers may
wonder why they have been supporting the Greening Embassies
Forum "where foreign missions meet quarterly to exchange best
practices on sustainability and their operations," according to
the State Department. The forum also brings in outside experts
to help foreign embassies "plan the deployment of renewable
energy at their missions".
But $10 billion or more per year buys a lot of research,
trial and error, innovation, learning by doing and deployment.
GAO's report was written in response to congressional
concerns about the sheer number of federal agencies implementing
renewable energy initiatives, and the lack of a comprehensive
inventory of programmes, making it hard to identify potential
fragmentation and duplication.
However, diversity could also be a strength as well as a
weakness. The large number of programmes at federal, state and
local level may not be particularly efficient in a narrow sense,
but it does create an interesting laboratory to see what works.
The number of initiatives and their overall scale provides
an enormous impetus to the development and commercial deployment
of renewable sources and energy conservation. The full impact
will only become evident over the next decade.
Like the horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing
technologies developed between the 1950s and the 1990s, which
eventually revolutionised gas and oil production over the last
five years, energy efficiency and renewables programmes have the
potential to transform the profile of energy production and
consumption.
The amount of money being invested on these programmes, in
aggregate, strongly suggests an accelerated evolution that could
start to produce meaningful effects on power, gas and even oil
consumption within the next ten years.