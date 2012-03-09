By John Kemp
LONDON, March 9 Analysts at leading banks
have been out in force to reassure investors the U.S. economy is
in better shape to weather rising gasoline prices this year than
in the first half of 2011 or 2008, when increases at the pump
helped push the economy into a slowdown.
Many commentators have pointed to the continuing robustness
of data on employment and confidence to argue the U.S. economy
will shrug off rising fuel prices.
But their confidence may be premature. It will take several
weeks for rising fuel costs to filter through to consumer
behaviour, and then another month or two to be picked up in the
official statistics. The damage wrought by recent price
increases is unlikely to be apparent until May or June.
In January, sales at gasoline stations hit nearly $45
billion (seasonally adjusted), up more than $3 billion compared
with the same month a year ago, and just $1 billion shy of the
record $46 billion set in June 2008, according to retail sales
data published by the U.S. Census Bureau (Chart 1).
With Energy Information Administration (EIA) surveys showing
on-road gasoline prices rose nearly 6 percent nationwide last
month, next week's retail sales numbers will almost certainly
show consumers spent a record amount filling up their cars in
February.
The weighted-average on-road gasoline price (including
taxes) across the United States hit $3.849 per gallon on March
5, according to EIA, just 32 cents below the all-time record of
$4.165 hit on June 30, 2008. On-road gasoline prices have almost
certainly risen further in recent days.
Prices have only very rarely been at or above this level -
for a total of six weeks in 2011 and 13 weeks in 2008 - both of
which were followed by an abrupt slowdown in economic activity
(Chart 2).
Optimists argue these past episodes have accustomed
households to the "sticker shock" of $4 gasoline and that the
impact on consumer confidence and spending is likely to be
smaller than in 2008 and 2011.
It is an extension of University of California Professor
James Hamilton's argument that rising oil prices only constitute
an "oil shock" and have a negative effect on GDP when they set
new highs compared with recent experience, say over the last 12
or even 36 months, rather than just reversing previous declines.
On this definition, the recent rise in gasoline prices does
not yet constitute an "oil shock" in the United States. Prices
would need to stay significantly above $4 to have a marked
slowing effect on spending and GDP.
But this may be too sanguine. Hamilton and other economists
have identified at least three channels by which rising prices
hurt the economy: (1) cuts in productivity; (2) direct impacts
on consumer spending as rising prices force households to cut
back on other goods and services; and (3) indirect effects as
rising prices hurt confidence and encourage households to
postpone buying big-ticket items such as cars (fuel economy?)
and even homes (how far to commute? how much to pay?).
Even if $4 gasoline has lost its psychological power to
shock (channel 3), it will still mean a big drain on household
purchasing power (channel 2).
Most households operate on some form of cash budgeting. The
full impact of rising prices will not be felt in the first
refill, but only becomes clear after multiple refills and
multiple pay periods (normally fortnightly in the United
States).
So it is only in the coming weeks that U.S. households will
discover how much poorer they have become as a result of price
increases, and it is only in the weeks after that households
will start to adjust expenditure on other goods and services.
For this reason, current trends in household spending,
consumer and business sentiment, hiring and equity prices
provide little indication about the eventual impact of rising
oil prices. The robust run of economic data may be lulling
economists into a false sense of security because they are not
accounting for lags in the response from consumers and business.
Optimists point to a variety of indicators that appear to
show the expansion currently has some sort of "unstoppable"
momentum, with the implication that the internal dynamics of
rising spending, investment, jobs and share prices will more
than offset the negative cost shock of rising oil prices.
We have been here before. The U.S. economy looked like it
had significant momentum at this point in 2011 as well (with
hiring up, equities rising, and consumer and business surveys
all pointing to a continued strong performance in the months
ahead).
Economists and oil analysts denied there was any evidence of
slowing growth or demand destruction as a result of rising
prices.
Then it all went wrong in April and May as rising gasoline
prices and the cost of food and clothing finally took their toll
on budgets and confidence.
This time around inflation appears confined to road fuels,
rather than food as well, which could limit its budgetary
impact.
Nevertheless, given past experience, investors should
probably assume that rising gasoline prices will have a negative
impact by the middle of the year.