By John Kemp LONDON, March 9 Analysts at leading banks have been out in force to reassure investors the U.S. economy is in better shape to weather rising gasoline prices this year than in the first half of 2011 or 2008, when increases at the pump helped push the economy into a slowdown. Many commentators have pointed to the continuing robustness of data on employment and confidence to argue the U.S. economy will shrug off rising fuel prices. But their confidence may be premature. It will take several weeks for rising fuel costs to filter through to consumer behaviour, and then another month or two to be picked up in the official statistics. The damage wrought by recent price increases is unlikely to be apparent until May or June. In January, sales at gasoline stations hit nearly $45 billion (seasonally adjusted), up more than $3 billion compared with the same month a year ago, and just $1 billion shy of the record $46 billion set in June 2008, according to retail sales data published by the U.S. Census Bureau (Chart 1). With Energy Information Administration (EIA) surveys showing on-road gasoline prices rose nearly 6 percent nationwide last month, next week's retail sales numbers will almost certainly show consumers spent a record amount filling up their cars in February. The weighted-average on-road gasoline price (including taxes) across the United States hit $3.849 per gallon on March 5, according to EIA, just 32 cents below the all-time record of $4.165 hit on June 30, 2008. On-road gasoline prices have almost certainly risen further in recent days. Prices have only very rarely been at or above this level - for a total of six weeks in 2011 and 13 weeks in 2008 - both of which were followed by an abrupt slowdown in economic activity (Chart 2). Optimists argue these past episodes have accustomed households to the "sticker shock" of $4 gasoline and that the impact on consumer confidence and spending is likely to be smaller than in 2008 and 2011. It is an extension of University of California Professor James Hamilton's argument that rising oil prices only constitute an "oil shock" and have a negative effect on GDP when they set new highs compared with recent experience, say over the last 12 or even 36 months, rather than just reversing previous declines. On this definition, the recent rise in gasoline prices does not yet constitute an "oil shock" in the United States. Prices would need to stay significantly above $4 to have a marked slowing effect on spending and GDP. But this may be too sanguine. Hamilton and other economists have identified at least three channels by which rising prices hurt the economy: (1) cuts in productivity; (2) direct impacts on consumer spending as rising prices force households to cut back on other goods and services; and (3) indirect effects as rising prices hurt confidence and encourage households to postpone buying big-ticket items such as cars (fuel economy?) and even homes (how far to commute? how much to pay?). Even if $4 gasoline has lost its psychological power to shock (channel 3), it will still mean a big drain on household purchasing power (channel 2). Most households operate on some form of cash budgeting. The full impact of rising prices will not be felt in the first refill, but only becomes clear after multiple refills and multiple pay periods (normally fortnightly in the United States). So it is only in the coming weeks that U.S. households will discover how much poorer they have become as a result of price increases, and it is only in the weeks after that households will start to adjust expenditure on other goods and services. For this reason, current trends in household spending, consumer and business sentiment, hiring and equity prices provide little indication about the eventual impact of rising oil prices. The robust run of economic data may be lulling economists into a false sense of security because they are not accounting for lags in the response from consumers and business. Optimists point to a variety of indicators that appear to show the expansion currently has some sort of "unstoppable" momentum, with the implication that the internal dynamics of rising spending, investment, jobs and share prices will more than offset the negative cost shock of rising oil prices. We have been here before. The U.S. economy looked like it had significant momentum at this point in 2011 as well (with hiring up, equities rising, and consumer and business surveys all pointing to a continued strong performance in the months ahead). Economists and oil analysts denied there was any evidence of slowing growth or demand destruction as a result of rising prices. Then it all went wrong in April and May as rising gasoline prices and the cost of food and clothing finally took their toll on budgets and confidence. This time around inflation appears confined to road fuels, rather than food as well, which could limit its budgetary impact. Nevertheless, given past experience, investors should probably assume that rising gasoline prices will have a negative impact by the middle of the year.