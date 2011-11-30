(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 30 Booming output of gas and
now oil from shale has raised the tantalising prospect of the
United States becoming self-sufficient in energy, even a big
exporter -- ending its dependence on imports from unstable
places in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, and giving
a big boost to domestic manufacturing.
Following the deployment of horizontal drilling and
hydraulic fracturing techniques in Texas' Barnett shale and
elsewhere, the United States is now producing so much natural
gas that the Department of Energy has granted Cheniere a licence
to begin exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its facility
on the Gulf Coast.
The United States still depends on imports for 60 percent of
the crude oil processed in its refineries, but the share has
been dropping for the first time since the early 1980s. Rising
domestic output, falling gasoline consumption, and the ethanol
blending mandate have all cut the need for imported crude from
Latin America and the Middle East.
Falling demand for petroleum-derived gasoline has brutally
squeezed refineries along the East Coast, many of which depend
on high-quality expensive crude oils from the North Sea, Libya
and West Africa, and took a second hit when civil war halted
Libyan exports.
But midcontinent refiners have taken advantage of cheap
crude in the Midwest to boost output, while the sophisticated
refineries along the Gulf Coast process cheaper poor quality
crude oils from around the world to re-export as gasoline or
distillate fuel to booming economies in Latin America and other
emerging markets.
For the first time in decades, the United States has emerged
as a net exporter of gasoline, diesel and other refined
products, as the Wall Street Journal noted in a story on Nov 30
("U.S. nears milestone: net fuel exporter").
The country already had the world's largest coal reserves.
Following the shale boom, it now has some of the world's largest
resources of unconventional gas and oil.
ENERGY SECURITY
For the first time since the 1970s, when the United States
began to import more than 50 percent of its oil needs, the
country is on the brink of achieving the dream of energy
independence. It is something that has been a key goal of
legislators and conservative foreign policymakers since the Arab
oil embargo in 1973 re-awakened fears about depending on other
countries for such a vital strategic resource.
The last big energy bill, approved in 2007, which started
off as the Clean Energy Act, and vastly expanded the ethanol
mandate as well as tightening fuel economy standards and
granting a range of subsidies for clean technology, was renamed
the Energy Independence and Security Act (EISA), in
not-so-subtle recognition of the top priority for lawmakers and
the Bush administration.
According to supporters, large domestic reserves and rising
output could transform the balance of payments (petroleum is the
largest import cost) and relieve the United States from spending
hundreds of billions of dollars and thousands of lives to secure
access to foreign oil supplies in unstable and potentially
hostile parts of the world.
But while the development of a bigger domestic reserve base
and more production should cut the trade deficit and eventually
lower oil and gas prices worldwide modestly, it will not
insulate U.S. consumers and businesses from geopolitical risks
emanating from the Middle East or unfriendly governments such as
Venezuela and Ecuador.
Prices American consumers pay at the pump and for heating
oil will still be set in global markets. The economy will remain
vulnerable to increases and spikes caused by supply disruptions
like Libya or unexpectedly strong growth in countries like
China. Growing domestic supplies may blunt the impact but it
will not disappear altogether.
PRICE OR PHYSICAL?
Proponents of energy independence often mix up two very
different concepts of supply security: (1) physical availability
of enough oil, gasoline and distillate to meet ordinary consumer
and business requirements; and (2) ability to avoid sharp price
increases that disrupt regular buying patterns and damage the
economy. The first is related to rationing by volume. The second
is related to rationing by price.
Both types of security were recognised in the 1975 Energy
Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA) authorising the creation of a
Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) of up to 1 billion barrels "to
reduce the impact of severe energy supply interruptions" (42 USC
77 6201(2)).
According to EPCA, the president may order the release of
emergency reserves on making three findings: "(A) an emergency
situation exists and there is a significant reduction in supply
which is of significant scope and duration; (B) a severe
increase in the price of petroleum products has resulted from
such emergency situation; and (C) such price increase is likely
to cause a major adverse impact on the national economy" (42 USC
77 6241 (d)(2))".
Unfortunately, EPCA blends the concepts of physical and
price disruption, which has been a source of confusion and
controversy ever since when SPR releases are
considered.
In most cases, price spikes rather than physical shortages
have inflicted the damage, certainly since price controls were
lifted. The gasoline shortages and queues of the 1970s have
never been repeated. Nonetheless sharp rises have been blamed
for triggering several sudden slowdowns in growth.
ONE GLOBAL MARKET
Even if U.S. oil and gas output increases substantially, the
U.S. prices will still be set on international markets by the
supply and demand balance at global scale.
The gas glut has temporarily pushed domestic gas prices well
below international levels. But once Cheniere and others have
secured permission and built their LNG export terminals, prices
will start tracking international markets again.
The situation in oil is different. U.S. law bans the export
of domestically produced crude oil. In any event, domestic
production is still less than 6 million barrels per day, while
the country needs to import a further 9 million barrels per day
to meet demand. Even if the tight oil boom spreads from North
Dakota nationwide, it will not be able to eliminate the
requirement for imports any time soon.
U.S. refiners will continue to compete with processors in
Europe, Asia and the rest of the world for crudes from the
Middle East, Africa and Latin America.
Imports will still set the price for the marginal barrel of
oil, and that will in turn set prices for domestically produced
crude as well as refined gasoline and heating oil. In 2011, when
U.S. crude prices decoupled from international benchmarks such
as Brent, U.S. gasoline and diesel prices tracked the Brent
market, not prices for cheaper and more plentiful WTI.
The only way to break the link between U.S. and
international prices, and achieve true supply security, would be
to achieve both domestic self-sufficiency and ban exports.
Neither is likely to happen.
U.S. oil output will not rise that much in the foreseeable
future. If it did increase 9 million barrels per day, enough to
replace all imports, the resulting crash in global oil prices
would promptly render much of the tight oil industry uneconomic
and result in widespread closures. The oil market could not
accommodate such a big supply increase so quickly.
Nor will the U.S. sustain an export ban. The old prohibition
on gas exports has withered in the face of intense lobbying from
gas producers anxious to secure higher prices. The United States
continues to ban crude exports, but refined products are being
freely exported in increasing amounts, which is equivalent to
the same thing and ensures U.S. gasoline prices (net of taxes)
are linked to those paid in Latin America and Europe.
Rising U.S. oil and gas output can contribute to supply
security, but at the global level, where it will reduce U.S.
pressure on world markets and improves the worldwide
supply-demand balance. It could have a significant impact on the
price of energy worldwide by boosting supplies. It could also
have a beneficial effect on the balance of payments and domestic
employment.
What it will not do is achieve "energy independence". The
U.S. will still be projecting military force in the Middle East
and other trouble spots 10 years from now, even if the
miraculous increase in oil from the Bakken can be replicated
across the rest of the country.