By James Saft
Aug 28 Investors fearing the impact of an attack
on Syria ought to start worrying instead about things they can
predict and control.
In other words - and with apologies to Nathan Rothschild,
whose advocacy of buying during times of war is probably
apocryphal anyway - don't "buy when there is blood in the
streets," hold.
Global markets have been roiled in recent days by a rising
conviction that the United States will lead military strikes
against the Syrian government in reprisal for its alleged use of
chemical weapons on its own people. Emerging market assets were
hit hard again on Wednesday, while Brent crude oil hit a
six-month high of $117 a barrel. Gold also rose, and U.S.
stocks, which had fallen on the theme on Monday, recovered a bit
of ground.
The news from Syria, wracked by a civil war, is and likely
will continue to be tragic, but for the vast majority of
investors by far the smartest thing to do is nothing.
Strikes on Syria very likely will happen, and very likely
will have mild to moderate impacts on a variety of asset
markets, but you, dear reader, are highly unlikely to get rich
trying to figure out how or why.
Let me be clear: I am not saying leave politics to your
elders and betters. Obviously, citizens of the countries
involved have a right and obligation to form opinions and take
positions on these things. What they probably ought not to do is
take risks for themselves and create fee income for financial
services firms by putting those opinions into investment
practice.
First off, the way events will unfold in Syria is far from
simple. The basic rolling news headline narrative - oppressive
regime, faced with existential threat, commits atrocity(ies) and
is bombed or faces no-fly zone by allies led by U.S. - is pretty
straightforward. How that plays out, however, is very complex,
and the aftereffects even more so.
If we examine some past conflicts, we might think we have a
template of how to "play" Syria. Looking at the 1991 Gulf War,
Kosovo in 1999, the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, the
invasion of Iraq in 2003 and Libya in 2011, we can make some
generalizations. The S&P 500 tends to sell off ahead of
conflicts but recovers once they start. Oil tend to rise in the
runup, and sell off on the news or just before. Gold sometimes
rises ahead of fighting and usually sells off when it begins.
The dollar tends to divert from whatever its trend was before
the idea of conflict arose, and reverts to that trend once shots
are fired.
THE FIRE THIS TIME
Well and good, but if you seriously want to put your
retirement and future wealth at the mercy of these types of
trends holding true you are, again, either hugely overconfident
or slightly desperate.
As Kenneth Lam, a markets strategist at Citigroup, points
out, this time may be different.
"Syria is arguably more complex than these previous
conflicts. Military objectives are also not as well defined.
Russia and Iran will also weigh in both pre- and post-action.
The usual market reaction may be more muted and short-lived
because of greater uncertainties," Lam wrote in a note to
clients on Wednesday.
Michael Wittner, oil analyst at Societe Generale, argued on
Wednesday that oil could surge to $150 per barrel if the
conflict affects important oil producers such as Iraq, in what
would be a departure from the pattern in recent past conflicts.
Make no mistake, if this happens it will be a big deal.
Emerging markets, which are facing their own potential funding
crunch, particularly don't need high oil prices or a shock to
the financial system just about now. We could easily see an
emerging market selloff on oil turn into a selloff in developed
markets.
But the fact that something might affect the value of your
portfolio, even severely, is not the same as saying you would be
wise to bet on that possibility, other than living your life in
such a way that swings in asset prices don't leave you
vulnerable to a personal financial crisis.
That, however, is best done by managing your liabilities and
outgoings rather than playing a game of Battleship with your
portfolio.
In fact, the only positive step I would recommend is to put
off rebalancing your portfolio if we get a big selloff just
before you had planned to pare back assets that have performed
strongly in favor of those that have done less well.
The vast majority of investors simply haven't got the
ability to reliably call war markets correctly. If they want to
avoid being a casualty they are better off sitting this one out.
