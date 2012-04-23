By John Wasik
CHICAGO, April 23 As Apple announces
its 2012 second fiscal quarter earnings on Tuesday, some
analysts think the stock price could hit $1,000 and the company
reach $1 trillion in market capitalization. I have no idea where
Apple's price is going or what's in its secretive product
pipeline, but I suspect that even with strong recent earnings,
it will eventually fall from the tree it's on now.
What troubles me most are stunning similarities to other
Wall Street darlings of the past and the ignorance of risk that
owning a single stock carries. All former stars have tumbled
once they fell out of investor favor - often when their profits
were still robust. Here are five cautions worth considering:
1. THE MIGHTY FALL
The trajectory usually looks like this: A company with a
stellar "story" is declared magnificent and graces the covers of
business magazines. Expectations build, and share prices climb
to lofty levels. Then the bottom drops out. This happened to any
number of companies in the past decade or so - Intel,
Cisco, Microsoft, etc. Although some analysts
still believe Apple is undervalued and could rise higher, that
observation doesn't always translate into a linear ascent, nor
does it eliminate other risk factors.
Far too many investors buy in at extravagant valuations and
typically hang on when prices fall and the companies are no
longer in the spotlight. You can only remain a star for so long
in the 24/7 cyber-infotainment world.
2. INVINCIBLE LEADERS LEAVE
General Electric CEO Jack Welch owned business
headlines in 1999, when he was crowned "manager of the century"
by Fortune magazine. Under his stewardship, from 1981 to 2000,
GE revenue soared from $28 billion to $130 billion.
Despite creating a diversified conglomerate of businesses
from financial services to appliances, though, the company
became less popular with investors by the dawn of the 21st
century, and the stock price fell by more than half. GE now
trades around $19 a share. Did the loss of their uber-leader
cause the fall, or did investors simply want another superstar
company to adopt? How will Apple fare in the less charismatic,
post-Jobs era?
3. TORTOISES SURVIVE
Sure, Apple has some great products now, but you can't deny
the brutal global competition it faces. Remember the "must-have"
phone titans of the past such as Nokia, Research in
Motion and Motorola? The more visible the
technology, the more volatile it is. In 1972 a group of
highfliers called the "Nifty 50" dominated business pages. These
"one-decision" stocks included Xerox and Polaroid.
Which companies of that era best survived technological
shifts and the dismal late-'70s/early-'80s bear market? Consumer
brands and pharmaceuticals were the best performers after the
1972 peak. They included decidedly unglamorous companies such as
Gillette (acquired by Procter & Gamble in 2005),
Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson. People still buy
lots of soft drinks and other consumer and medical goods. As for
Xerox and Polaroid, does anybody ever mention them anymore?
While both companies seeded mini-revolutions, the world moved
on.
4. BEWARE THE POISON FRUIT
Whether it's an earnings disappointment, botched product or
failure to outpace the competition, Apple will not be immune to
worms in the future. Since it's one of the largest constituents
of the S&P 500 index, investors from Beijing to Boston are
watching it closely, perhaps too closely. Expectations are major
drivers of stock prices, but they can evaporate at the speed of
light.
5. THE EXPECTATION CLIFF IS STEEP
Because of its gargantuan market cap - roughly larger than
the entire gross domestic product of prosperous Switzerland
(2011) - Apple has gained a demanding global audience. Does that
mean its stock is less risky because so many people own it? The
opposite is true. There's a lot of downside that few
cheerleaders talk about. It can plummet when market sentiment
reverses.
Don't mistake my observations on Apple as sourness about
the stock. It may do very well and exceed expectations in the
short term, although I'm always chary of the outsized risk of
loading up on a single issue.
"Great companies are priced to perfection," Larry Swedroe,
author of "Investment Mistakes Even Smart Investors Make and How
to Avoid Them," told me recently. "So there is little room for
any upside surprise. If everything goes as expected, you get low
returns (because of the low-risk premium). On the other hand, if
almost anything goes wrong, the risk premium might rise sharply,
and the stock could fall dramatically."
How do you avoid buying stocks when they may be vastly
overpriced? Consider a basket of equally weighted stocks like
the Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF that spread out
market risk. The PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 portfolio
takes a more fundamental approach by buying more bargain-priced
stocks with dividends.
It's always important to put every stock you own into
perspective and get a more enlightened view on how best to
allocate risk in your portfolio. The idea that any one company,
industry or even country can indefinitely sweeten your portfolio
is still rotten to the core.