By John Wasik
CHICAGO Feb 11 There is such a thing as being
too cautious - betting on fear to such an extent that it derails
your portfolio.
But if you are pessimistic about economic prospects in 2013
and thinking of investing in some bearish funds, this strategy
could be hazardous to your wealth. You should consider yourself
forewarned by what happened in 2012 with funds that embraced an
aggressive bearish strategy: They were mauled.
Take the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures A ETN, which
was one the most hotly traded funds in 2012, according the Top
20 list of average daily trading volume compiled by trade
newspaper Investment News. This specialized fund is an
exchange-traded note - a publicly traded instrument issued by a
bank - which gains when volatility-linked futures contracts soar
in price. A short-term measure of investor anxiety, these funds
make sense when the market is topsy-turvy, but not in a bull
rally. Last year, the iPath note lost 78 percent.
Another big, bearish loser, the Direxion Daily Small Cap
Bear 3X Shares fund, lost 49 percent of its value last
year. The fund, which gains three times what a small-cap index
does during a decline, was 10th on the top-volume ETF list.
Overall, a pessimistic view was represented by eight
bearish, non-precious metals funds in the high-volume, hot-money
list. All but one of them lost - from 12 percent for the
ProShares Ultrashort 20+ Year Treasury ETF, which makes
money if prices on long-maturity Treasury bonds fall, to the
ProShares Ultra Vix Short-Term Futures fund, which lost
a heart-stopping 97 percent last year and offers twice the
return of an S&P 500 volatility index.
The one that held up was the iShares Silver Trust,
which gained 9 percent. It is not a pure bear strategy fund, but
rather one investors sometimes use to bet against the stock
market.
All this goes to show that hot money is not necessarily
smart money. The S&P 500 rose 16 percent in 2012, with dividends
reinvested, and those who wagered on a continuing U.S. and
global recovery were right, and may be well positioned for
future gains.
If you had put your money on bullish funds last year, you
could have done well with something such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF
, which tracks the largest 500 U.S. companies. A worthy
core holding for any long-term portfolio, it gained nearly 16
percent last year.
HIBERNATING BEARS
Even if you use the most conservative economic outlook for
2013, making large bets on bear funds doesn't make sense.
According to the Conference Board, an independent business
research organization, growth in advanced economies is expected
to see a 1.3 percent uptick. While that's hardly worth a parade,
it factors in a small recovery in the euro zone and almost 2
percent gross domestic product growth in the United States.
Slow-but-steady growth likely translates into less
stock-market volatility, which means you should stay away from
funds that are indexed to market skittishness. This doesn't mean
that volatility will go away, it will just be harder to make
money on short-term investor anxiety. Remember, even meager
growth and stability will calm the markets somewhat.
The same holds true for inverse funds, which mostly feed on
short-term volatility. Such sentiment is hard to time and
doesn't materialize in a significant way when a rising tide
lifts all ships.
Metals funds, which indirectly track bearishness and often
run in the opposite direction of stock prices, may be a
different matter. If growing economic activity sparks a rise in
inflation, they can benefit. But keep in mind that, over the
last few years, there has been little actual increase in the
overall cost of living and these funds have largely reflected
the anticipation of inflation.
If you still feel nervous - and you should never place too
much faith in forecasts - there's no harm in having 10 percent
or less of your portfolio in bearish or metals funds. Just be
careful not to time trades or over concentrate in them. Hedging
is not to be confused with speculating on a scenario that's
overwrought and overblown.