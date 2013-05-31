(Corrects name of ProShares Short 20+ Treasury ETF in paragraph
By John Wasik
CHICAGO May 31 For investors who piled into
bond funds this year, the past week has been an abject lesson of
how to get bruised in short order.
An uptick in yields smacked bond prices, which move
inversely to yields. Funds investing in high-yield and
long-maturity issues got hit the worst. Yields on 10-year
Treasury notes hit a peak of 2.23 percent, the highest since
April of last year, before dropping to 2.16 percent on
Wednesday.
The pre-June bond swoon is a harbinger of things to come.
The U.S. economy is heating up after years of decline, which
will trigger greater demand for credit and lower bond prices.
The good news? There are a bevy of alternative vehicles to
help you hedge bond price declines.
But first, some things to consider: Bond yields have largely
been watered down by the Federal Reserve's bond-buying program
in an effort to grow employment and the economy since the 2008
market and credit meltdown. The U.S. economy grew 1.7 percent in
2011 and 2.2 percent last year.
The U.S. is expected to grow nearly 2 percent this year and
about 3 percent in 2014, according to a report released on
Wednesday by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD), which added fuel to the credit market flare
up. The organization said a Fed retreat from its easing program
could lead to lower bond prices.
Now traders fear the Fed will take its hands off the
throttle of its stimulus engine to slow its bond purchases. That
has led to the yips in the most volatile bond funds of late.
"While I don't believe the Fed's bond buying program will
imminently cease," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer for
BMO Private Bank in Chicago, "I do think that 'taper talk' will
lead to high bond yields. We have been bond skeptics for a
while; however, we have added bearish bond positions in
income-oriented portfolios."
MOST SKITTISH FUNDS
In recent years, high-yield corporate or "junk" bond funds
have been the darlings of income-oriented investors. These
low-rated bonds have always had a high risk of default, but have
paid healthy yields.
Investors have been well compensated for the additional
risk, which is closely linked to the stock market. Yet that risk
can be biting. One of the largest junk-bond ETFs - the iShares
iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond fund - lost more than
1 percent in a week through May 29. It's up almost 3 percent
year to date and yields 6 percent.
The SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond Fund, has had
similar troubles, losing 1 percent in a week. It's gained 3
percent year to date and yields 6 percent. Keep in mind that
these funds will always be subject to amplified volatility, so
they should only be small holdings in your income portfolios.
Most bond investors, though, probably sample the broad
section of the U.S. bond market through a giant index fund such
as the Vanguard Total Bond Market Fund, which yields
about 1.6 percent. It's also feeling the sting of lower prices,
though, having lost 0.47 percent in the past week and 0.76
percent year to date.
HOW TO HEDGE BOND MOVEMENTS
Not all bond funds react the same to rate moves. Those with
a shorter duration - which measures a bond's sensitivity to
interest-rate moves - will hold their value better than
long-maturity (20 years or more) or junk bond funds. The iShares
1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, which holds short-term
corporate debt, lost only 0.05 percent in the past week and is
up 0.47 percent year to date. With this lower risk profile,
though, comes a much lower yield of 1.5 percent.
There are a bevy of alternative vehicles that can help you
hedge bond declines. I've always liked I Savings Bonds, which
are linked to the consumer price index. If inflation comes back,
you will earn the current Treasury yield plus a bonus rate
pegged to the U.S. cost of living. You can buy them for as
little as $25 commission-free through Treasurydirect.gov.
Interest is compounded semi-annually for up to 30 years.
If you're working with a trusted adviser or want to do
something daring, you can employ a hedging strategy using
inverse ETFs. The prices on these vehicles rise when bond prices
fall.
You can "short" nearly any kind of bond. For example, let's
say you owned long-maturity government bonds and wanted to
protect yourself. You could buy an ETF such as the ProShares
Short 20+ Treasury ETF, which was up about 1 percent in
the past week and gained 3 percent year to date.
Just keep in mind that these vehicles are more volatile than
junk-bond funds when rates are low or falling. The ProShares
fund has lost an average 12 percent over the past three years.
The simplest approach, though, is to buy a diversified
portfolio of the highest-rated individual Treasury, corporate or
municipal bonds through a deep-discount broker. When yields
rise, find the bonds with the best coupons and hold them to
maturity.
