By John Wasik
CHICAGO, March 9 Should you be "riding up"
the bond yield curve to boost returns in your income portfolio?
While some investors may think that bonds are tame beasts,
higher yields always translate into higher risks. There may be
some interesting opportunities available to boost income, but
you need to be careful. Longer-maturity corporate and Treasury
bonds can still give you a rodeo-horse kick.
With the Federal Reserve expected to leave interest rates in
the basement for the next two years or so, it's only natural
that you look outside of short-term Treasuries and insured
deposits. Many investors have already moved from U.S.
short-maturity bonds to longer-maturity issues in corporate,
high-yield or corporate "junk bond" funds, according to data
from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
The amount of money flowing into high-yield funds alone in
January and February -- some $10 billion -- led all income
funds, according to Lipper . Investors pulled money out
of short-term U.S. government and international income funds,
which showed negative fund flows for February.
If you can afford the additional risk, going for some
additional yield makes sense -- as long as you're diversified.
While no principal is guaranteed in any bond mutual or
exchange-traded fund, you may be able to boost your yield
several percentage points.
When you move up the yield curve, take a close look at
duration, a measure of the percentage decline expected in that
fund if rates rise 1 percentage point. This is an essential risk
gauge for any income investor. Generally, the longer the
duration, the more money you can lose if rates rise.
Lawrence Weinman, a registered investment adviser in Los
Angeles, points out that even a modest steepening of the yield
curve in your portfolio can ratchet up risk dramatically.
For example, let's say you moved your money from the
Vanguard Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) to the
company's Long-Term Corporate ETF (VCLT). While you pick up 1.38
percentage points in additional yield, duration increases from 6
to 13 -- a more than doubling of risk. Weinman warns that the
higher yield on the longer-term fund may not translate into a
better risk-adjusted return.
"I'm really cautious on long-term corporates," Weinman says.
Weinman suggests that a better, perhaps safer, core income
holding is the Vanguard GNMA fund (VFIIX). The fund holds
mortgage securities guaranteed by the full faith and credit of
the U.S. Treasury and is yielding just over 3 percent. It's
considered an intermediate-term fund.
If the economy keeps recovering -- the recent U.S. jobs
report lends credence to this idea -- credit risk for corporate
bonds generally declines. Still, you need to be concerned about
inflation, the prime enemy of bond funds in general.
Although they haven't been a factor in the past three years,
if energy prices remain high -- or rise even more -- and the
economy reignites, this is another reason to keep your bond
maturities low. Lately though, the Fed hasn't been all that
concerned about inflation. Housing prices keep falling in most
cities, and there seems to be a modest rebound afoot tempered by
European and Middle East anxieties. Wages haven't followed an
inflationary pattern.
That doesn't mean you should forsake inflation protection.
Typically that means inflation-indexed bonds. One way of
sampling short-term U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected bonds (or
TIPs), is through the PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPs fund (STPZ),
Weinman suggests. The PIMCO fund is not an income play, as it's
reporting a negative yield. As with all TIPs at the moment,
think of them as insulation from future shocks.
Want to play it ultra-safe? Buy short- and medium-maturity
single Treasury bonds and hold them to maturity. You can buy
conventional and inflation-adjusted bonds directly from the
Treasury at treasury-direct.gov. If we return to a rising rate
environment, as they mature, you can replace them with
higher-yielding bonds without any loss of principal.
Another mistake to avoid is looking at what long-maturity
bond funds returned last year and chasing those returns this
year.
Remember that last year the U.S. and Euro debt
crises triggered a flood into U.S.-backed bonds. With both of
those situations stabilizing this year, you may not see a repeat
of 2011. That's the theory, anyway. Any major economic malady
from Athens to Beijing could still blow that notion out of the
water.