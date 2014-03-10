By John Wasik
CHICAGO, March 10 While it is hard to knock the
advice of Warren Buffett, whose annual letter to Berkshire
Hathaway Inc shareholders recently lofted down from the
mountain of capitalism, some of his tips can be tweaked.
Among the many nuggets of wisdom in the Berkshire report was
a recommendation from the company's chairman to the trustee of
his estate that 10 percent of the cash be invested in short-term
government bonds and 90 percent in a "very low-cost index fund
(Vanguard's)."
Buffett is spot on about holding onto an index fund and
avoiding the exorbitant fees of active managers. But we should
look at his advice a bit more closely.
In an earlier Buffett blog on Fortune.com, the legendary
investor cited the ticker symbol for the Vanguard 500 Index fund
. The fund charges 0.17 percent in annual expenses and
owns the top 500 U.S. stocks by market capitalization, such as
Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp and Google Inc
. As of Friday, it was up about 2 percent year to date.
In line with Buffett's penchant for penny-pinching and focus
on long-term returns, I was wondering if you can find a better
index fund. You can certainly find a cheaper fund that tracks
the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index.
Vanguard's exchange-traded S&P 500 Index fund
charges only 0.05 percent annually and trades commission-free
through many discount brokers, include Vanguard.
I would also call into question Buffett's selection of the
Vanguard 500, which picks a near-static basket of the most
popular U.S. stocks, many of which could be overvalued.
What might appeal more to Buffet's bargain-picking acumen
would be a fundamental S&P 500 fund like the Guggenheim S&P 500
Equal Weight ETF, which owns roughly equal percentages
of stocks in the index, including lesser-known companies like
LSI Corp, Harman International Industries and F5
Networks Inc.
Instead of overweighting the most popular stocks the way
most S&P 500 funds do, the Guggenheim fund tilts in the favor of
lower-priced companies that pay regular dividends. This strategy
beat the S&P 500 index for the past decade by almost two
percentage points. It is up 3 percent year to date, compared
with about 2 percent for the S&P 500, and costs 0.40 percent
annually to own.
RELATIVE PERFORMANCE COUNTS
Even though Buffett is recommending them, far too many
investors may think index funds are too staid for their tastes.
They will want to achieve stellar returns like Buffett has over
the past 50 years.
Although it is hard to quibble with Buffett's compounded
performance at Berkshire Hathaway - the overall gain is 693,518
percent from 1964-2013 - the big jumps came quite a while ago.
Berkshire now appears to be more index fund-like, at least
in terms of overall return. For the last four of the last six
years, the stock has underperformed the S&P 500.
Is Buffett losing his swagger? For the sake of clarity, it
should be noted that the S&P index returns are pretax, while
Berkshire's are after taxes, so Buffett still has the edge in
the long term. Still, would it make sense to invest in Berkshire
Hathaway now rather than just stay in an index fund?
While most of Berkshire's investors and Buffett's many
admirers want to see the chairman live forever, most of his best
trades, deals and holdings remain in the past. This despite his
statement in the Berkshire annual report that "book value and
intrinsic value will outperform the S&P in years in which the
market is down or moderately up."
Yet you cannot expect the company, especially under
Buffett's still-unnamed successor, to continue its winning ways.
For the interim, most of Buffett's advice is solid, but with
some caveats. I would still buy the lowest-cost index fund but
would make sure I had a basket of non-U.S. stocks in developed
and emerging markets in a total market international fund like
the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF.
The fund, which charges 0.05 percent annually in management
expenses, tracks an index of non-U.S. stocks like Nestle S.A.
, Roche Holdings AG and HSBC Holdings PLC
.
The same thinking on broad global diversification would
apply to my bond holdings for my short-term cash needs - money I
need in a year or less - in a short-term Treasury or corporate
bond or money-market fund.
I would also want part of my income portfolio in European
and emerging-markets bonds, municipal bonds and Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities, high-yield corporate debt and
floating-rate notes for inflation protection.
All of this begs for more index fund investing across the
board. So you should not mistake Buffett's one gem of advice as
a one-stop solution. There is a simple formula behind it, but
you need to apply it broadly.