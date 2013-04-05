By John Wasik
CHICAGO, April 5 With the U.S. stock market
rallying this year, it may be enticing to take extra cash on
hand and ride the bull.
If anything, it is all too easy to pour contributions into
actively managed U.S. large-stock funds. Some 90 percent of all
retirement plans surveyed last year by the Plan Sponsor Council
of America, an employer group, offered actively managed domestic
stock funds, and most IRAs and 401(k)s hold these funds.
But a stock fund may not track the market as closely as an
index fund. And there are several other asset classes that are
worth scrutinizing. If you are jumping into the market with a
bit of cash that goes beyond what you already have set up - say,
$10,000 out of savings - it would make sense to cover a broad
range of global options instead of exclusively focusing on U.S.
large-company stocks.
What kinds of funds should you consider if you are a
moderate-risk individual already invested in large U.S. stocks?
Here are some often-ignored alternatives:
1. A broad sampling of U.S. stocks (60 percent).
If you're a U.S.-based investor, you're going to have
natural bias toward blue chips in the S&P 500 Index, which has
climbed some 9 percent this year, dividends included. But
certain industrial sectors have done even better: healthcare is
up 16 percent; consumer staples have risen nearly 14 percent,
and consumer discretionary stocks are higher by about 11
percent.
If your actively managed fund covers just a slice of the
U.S. market, you could be missing future gains. For your extra
money, look for a "total market" index fund that includes large,
mid-sized and small companies such as the Fidelity Spartan Total
Market Index Fund, which is up 12 percent for the
year.
2. Developed market stocks (20 percent)
Your backyard is not always the best place to invest. By
"backyard," I mean the country you're living in and name-brand
companies that are familiar to you. While U.S. stocks are
certainly outpacing Chinese and European stocks this year, that
is not the case with other countries. Japanese stocks, for one,
are showing a robust rebound. The iShares MSCI Japan Index fund
, which tracks the Japanese market, is up 11 percent year
to date.
A broader choice is the Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF
, which is up about 10 percent for the year. The index
fund covers some 98 percent of the word's public market
capitalization. So you'd get a piece of most U.S. sectors plus
non-U.S. and developed markets, including Japan.
3. Emerging markets stocks (10 percent)
Investors have a tendency to pile into what is hot at the
moment and ignore laggards that could offer future appreciation.
Emerging markets stocks fit that bill now. Although trailing
U.S. stocks, they represent potential economic growth. China,
India and Brazil are growing in terms of economic activity and
population. As their standards of living rise, their citizens
will be buying more consumer goods, food and energy.
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF, which
is down 1.5 percent over the past year but offers a good
opportunity for growth, focuses on the leading stocks from Asia,
South America and other developing regions.
4. Commercial real estate (5 percent)
Companies that buy and hold retail, office, storage,
healthcare, industrial and multi-unit residential properties and
mortgages are often ignored. In the first quarter, the FTSE
NAREIT All-REIT index climbed 9 percent after rising 20 percent
last year. Consider global funds that hold real estate
investment trusts (REITs).
The SPDR DJ Global Real Estate exchange-traded fund,
which is up about 18 percent over the past year, holds real
estate investment trusts in developed and emerging markets.
5. Global bonds (5 percent)
Another clear temptation is to keep all of your money in
U.S. government or corporate bonds. You may, however, find
higher yields in international bond funds. That means investing
in bonds from emerging and developed markets. The iShares S&P
Citigroup International Treasury ETF holds government
bonds from countries across the world. The fund has gained
almost 3 percent in the annual period.
By no means is this a complete portfolio by itself. It's
meant to supplement what you already own in U.S. stocks and
bonds.
To put all this together into one package for an investment
in the $10,000 to $100,000 range, you would contact your
investment adviser, financial planner or broker and have them
properly diversify your portfolio with low-cost index funds or
do it yourself using the guidelines above.
You need to ensure that your money is spread out among
assets that do not move in lock step and that it follows your
financial goals. Even though it is tempting to shift assets to
current winners, do not load up on any one category.
At the very least, make sure that you maintain a global
perspective, despite the fact that returns are lagging in Asia
and Europe. Those areas may offer better stock prices now and
could climb when U.S. stock prices sag.