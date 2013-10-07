By John Wasik
CHICAGO Oct 7 In times of calamity, every
portfolio needs a set of circuit breakers.
And, as Congress speeds toward the debt-ceiling barrier, it
is a good idea to consider some inverse exchange-traded
funds(ETFs) that move in the opposite direction of stock and
bond indexes.
The first major hurdle is Oct. 17, when the Treasury will
need authority to sell more debt securities - or face default on
its obligations. What if markets get spooked over Washington's
inability to reach a consensus on fiscal matters? If traders
truly believe that Congress won't issue more debt to pay bills
it has already racked up, that will send interest rates on
Treasury paper soaring.
You can hedge political risk a number of ways with inverse
ETFs. One worth considering is the ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury
ETF, which gains if Treasury bond yields rise (and
prices drop). During the past year through Oct. 4, the fund rose
2.4 percent, compared with a negative 1.7 percent return for the
Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Total Return Index, a proxy for the
U.S. bond market. The fund charges 0.95 percent for annual
expenses.
Of course, a debt-ceiling duel would do much more than
depress bond prices and the damage the faith in the credit of
the U.S. government. It would severely cripple the U.S. economy
at large. Government would have to cut spending by at least
one-third. That means everyone from defense contractors to
Social Security recipients would have to wait for their checks.
Another recession could be triggered.
Jack Ablin, chief investment officer of BMO Private Bank in
Chicago, puts it bluntly in a recent analysis: "While
eventually business as usual will be restored and the stock
market will ultimately recover, closing down 18 percent of our
economy will leave a mark. Defaulting on Treasury obligations
would foist the nation into a financial tailspin."
The stock market would eventually feel this pain most
acutely. One way of hedging against that is the all-purpose bear
ETF, the Direxion Daily Total Market Bear 1X ETF. It
tracks the reverse performance of the MSCI U.S. Broad Market
Index, and charges 0.67 percent of assets annually. Since U.S.
stocks as measured by the S&P 500 Index are having a good year -
up 16 percent through Oct. 4 - the bear fund is down nearly 19
percent through Oct. 4.
A softer approach than shorting an index would be to own a
portfolio that's already well hedged.
The Permanent Portfolio mutual fund is designed
for nervous nellies who don't want to be overexposed to U.S.
stocks or bonds. About one-third of the portfolio is in stocks;
one-quarter in gold and silver bullion and coins; 27 percent in
bonds and the remainder in cash. It charges 0.69 percent for
annual expenses.
Since the entire Permanent fund is oriented toward the
circuit breaker strategy, it doesn't do well when U.S. stocks
are soaring and gold is dropping, which has been the case for
most of the year. It's down 3 percent in 2013 through Oct. 4.
The fund only lost 8 percent in 2008 when stocks were off 37
percent.
GAUGING VOLATILITY
Wall Street is much less nervous than Main Street about the
possibility of a default - at this moment. But if you need to
preserve principal and you're relying upon your portfolio for
income, it's important to watch the CBOE VIX Index, a gauge of
daily stock volatility, to see how the markets are reacting to
Washington.
After hitting a yearly high of 22 toward the beginning of
the year, the VIX index dropped by half in March, but has since
climbed to more than 18 in the recent week. Still, those aren't
terribly nervy numbers compared to 2008, when the VIX hit 80.
Nevertheless, sit down and see where you could get hurt the
most. Where do you have the greatest risk exposure? If your
portfolio is mostly bonds, then you'll need to protect yourself
against rising interest rates.
Keep in mind that the major drawback with inverse ETFs is
that their performance will be negative when the markets they
mirror are in positive territory. They should be regarded as
catastrophic insurance and not mainstream investments.
Also be careful with their leveraged ETF cousins that allow
you to gain two to three times if a specific index declines.
They are not for the inexperienced investor and should be bought
with stop-loss limits through your broker. Know how much you can
lose with these dangerous vehicles.
Whatever route you take, don't think you can time what the
markets - or Washington - will do. Chances are you will guess
poorly and lose money. Most investors are late to the game and
even later to get back in when the markets recover.