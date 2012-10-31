By John Wasik
CHICAGO, Oct. 31While we can't control nature or
the ravages of climate change, there are things you can do to
safeguard your financial future. True catastrophic coverage is
comprehensive and protects more than your assets; it protects
your well being in the future. In addition to reviewing all of
your insurance policies to see what they cover and how much your
out-of-pocket expenses will be, you need to do more to prepare
for the future.
There may not be an optimal time to review your catastrophic
coverage, but the worst time is when something bad happens. You
may want to huddle with your trusted advisers before the end of
the year. Here's what you need to know and do:
1) Review all of your estate planning before the end of the
year. This is particularly essential, because Congress may be
raising estate taxes when the current rates expire at the end of
the year. You will need to have a plan if that happens, which
may involve a shift of assets and gifts to children and
relatives. Estate plans also include a will, a living trust or a
living will. All three give specific directions to survivors on
what you want done in the event of your passing. A living will
gives medical directives if you are permanently incapacitated
and on life support.
2) Are you covered for disability? Damaged homes and
apartments can be repaired over time. Your body isn't always
easily fixed. Today, about one in four 20-year-olds will become
disabled before they retire, according to the Council for
Disability Awareness, which says that accidents aren't the major
cause of missing work. Disability insurance covers a loss of
income for a specified period of time - and that includes
missing work for cancer, heart disease, back injuries or other
illness. It's expensive to buy on your own, so ask your employer
if they offer a policy. It may also be possible to buy a
disability insurance plan through a group like a college alumni
association, which often offers group rates.
3) Is there such a thing as portfolio insurance? Not
exactly, but there is an institutional investing term that means
you can work to protect your nest egg from financial
catastrophes like the crisis of 2008. Your main goals are to
ensure that you have inflation and stock-market downside
protection by adding Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities
(TIPS) to your portfolio, along with a mix of commodities, real
estate investment trusts and foreign bonds and stocks. While you
can't ensure that your portfolio is protected from all perils,
an investment policy statement will outline the various risks
you face and how you plan to allocate among different assets to
reduce volatility.
4) Have an emergency savings fund. Avoid tapping retirement
funds in an emergency. For millions, the retirement kitty
represents the entirety of their savings. But draining these
resources means you will take a nasty tax hit -- a 10 percent
penalty for drawing on funds before age 59 ½. You will also pay
income tax on the withdrawal. It's better to have separate
emergency cash savings accounts outside of individual retirement
accounts and 401(k)s. One option that my family uses is a
federally insured money-market account for short-term needs like
taxes and emergencies. We have a second tier account that I keep
in a short-term bond fund. In the first fund, I aim to set aside
enough money to cover a year's worth of property taxes and
insurance premiums. In the short-term bond fund, I keep a year's
worth of expenses.
5) Do some worst-case scenario planning. This is a really
tough thing to do, but I know how my family will fare if I die,
if I have a crippling illness or I can't work. You can keep most
of your property insurance in one place and disability and life
insurance policies in a fireproof strong box. Let loved ones
know where important papers and safety-deposit box keys are.
Most catastrophe planning is difficult. Fortunately, one of
the upsides of getting older is that you become more aware that
life and lifestyle can be fragile, so this step of the process
becomes more accessible.