By John Wasik
CHICAGO, March 12 When a profitable
company is sitting on tens of billions of dollars in idle cash,
why can't it automatically raise dividends to reward its
shareholders? After all, with savings yields at dismal levels -
and likely to remain so - those on fixed-incomes could use a
boost.
But companies won't share the wealth, and the reason why
they won't is an indictment of the U.S. government's inaction on
corporate tax loopholes.
The problem in Washington: Corporations are offshoring more
than $2 trillion in corporate cash.
One thing is clear based on a Reuters study: Cash hoarding
and stock buybacks have not done much to boost share prices.
()
Companies in the Standard & Poor's 500 index of the largest
industrial corporations are sitting on some $1 trillion in cash.
Most of that money has done little or nothing to raise share
prices, Reuters has found. Cash as a percentage of the S&P's
market value is nearly double what it was a decade ago - and
that's after one of the worst market crashes in history.
Some of the cash piles are beyond the pale. Apple Inc
, which continues to make devices that people treat as
beloved pets, is one of the most profitable and highly-valued
companies on the planet. It's sitting on about $100 billion as
of late January. You'd think that the company would at least
show some more love to its loyal shareholders.
OFFSHORE CASH
Raw numbers showing balance sheet cash can be deceptive,
though. Companies don't have to tell investors exactly where the
cash is sitting, said Ashley Sparks, research associate with REL
Consulting.
A large chunk of it could be in some Caribbean bank or
earmarked for future research and development. You have to look
carefully at the "discussion and analysis section" of company
10-K annual reports to see how the cash may be deployed; even
then it's not that clear.
Prying the cash loose from companies is difficult when
they've shoveled it into tax havens in Bermuda and the Cayman
Islands. If corporate treasurers bring the money back stateside,
they'll eventually have to pay taxes on it - unless Congress
grants them a politically-toxic tax holiday. Then, even if the
companies pay dividends, their shareholders will have to pay
taxes on the payouts.
Cisco Systems Inc, for example, which makes some
fine network routers (that I use), had about $47 billion in cash
sitting on its balance sheet at the end of the second quarter of
fiscal year 2012. Legendary consumer activist and former
presidential candidate Ralph Nader, who holds the stock, last
year urged Cisco to raise its dividend. On Feb. 7, Cisco's board
voted to raise its dividend 8 cents a share, a whopping
two-penny increase over the previous quarterly payout.
Nader said he felt his pressure had something to do with the
dividend increase. A Cisco spokesman did not directly comment on
Nader's influence.
Nader had urged Cisco to approve a 50-cent dividend and a
special $1 a share payment. He says it's also possible for
cash-rich tech giants like Apple, Microsoft Corp,
Google Inc, EMC Corp and others "to go to 4
percent dividends easily."
Why was Cisco being stingy? When I contacted Cisco spokesman
John Earnhardt, he noted that "the vast majority of that money
(the company's cash) is outside of the U.S. ... and only U.S.
cash can be used for dividends."
He also cited a statement by Frank Calderoni, Cisco's chief
financial officer, that the company was "using cash generated in
its business to drive shareholder value, and to do so with a
combination of stock repurchases, dividends, mergers and
acquisitions and research and development."
Perhaps Cisco can better spend its money on buying other
companies and its own stock, but the market isn't buying that
rationale. Cisco's share price has been lingering under $20 a
share lately and hasn't come close to its all-time high of $82
-reached in 2000 at the height of the tech bubble.
MOVING CASH AROUND
Moving cash around the globe has become an accepted way of
doing business because it has an immediate impact on improving
the bottom line. Some 83 of the top 100 public companies,
according to the Government Accountability Office, have foreign
subsidiaries for squirreling away cash. Most have more than one.
One idea circulating Washington is to lower the corporate tax
rate - which the Obama Administration has proposed - in exchange
for shutting down loopholes.
In the much more dynamic court of public opinion, though,
your most direct recourse is to organize like-minded
shareholders to pressure companies to raise their dividends.
Although shareholder organization is notoriously difficult
and no viable national group exists to fight for investors,
Nader, for one, suggests that independent shareholder watchdog
groups be formed for each company. They would be independent,
funded by penny taxes on shares and be similar to effective
citizen boards that represent utility customers.
For any effective shareholder organization to happen, Nader
says shareholders should be able to communicate with each other,
something Wall Street hates. It's time Occupy Wall Street
befriended shareholder rights in a big way.