By John Wasik
CHICAGO, June 8 Whenever the threat of an
economic slowdown starts hulking around like a cranky bear, I
look to essentials that are important to me as a long-term
investor, like energy. Then I consider what investors need most
while they watch share prices dip, and that is steady dividends.
Although I have severe reservations about energy companies'
role in global warming - they can be doing much more to promote
clean/alternative energy - energy companies that pay healthy,
consistent dividends still make sense. They will still make
profits drilling for oil and natural gas far into the future,
even in the face of falling oil prices.
Good examples of old, healthy dividend payers are
Exxon-Mobil and Chevron, two of the largest
energy producers on the planet. Even as oil prices gyrate, the
total long-term global demand for oil and gas is increasing. And
if you're willing to hold onto these stocks, you can be rewarded
over decades.
I'm always reminded of the stock my grandmother bought in
Royal Dutch Shell, which she purchased two generations
ago and my father still holds. As a single mother and later when
she retired, she appreciated the dividend payments.
Dividends in the oil patch have typically been pretty
consistent. Chevron, for example, is one of those unheralded
producers that has not only paid a continuous dividend for the
past century, it has boosted its annual payout for the past
quarter century. Last quarter alone, Chevron raised its
quarterly dividend 11.1 percent.
Even with the turmoil in Europe, the punchless domestic job
and housing markets and other simmering economic fears, the U.S.
oil and gas industry is humming along. Thanks to discoveries in
recent years, shale gas production jumped 50 percent between
2008 and 2009 alone, according to the Energy Information
Administration. Overall, oil and gas production jobs have
increased by 28,000 between 2007 and 2011, according to a recent
Brookings Report.
Ideally, the best companies to own are those with consistent
cash flow, earnings and dividend growth. Dividends not only
compound in your portfolio over time - if you're re-investing
them - they give you an incentive to hold onto the stock.
If you want to buy individual stocks and hold them, make
sure they offer a dividend reinvestment plan that allows you to
re-invest dividends and buy new shares at no cost. But you
would need to buy and hold more than a dozen or more companies
to diversify across industries, countries and sectors to find
the best dividend payers.
If you want a representative energy portfolio instead, the
iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector ETF is a good choice.
It holds ExxonMobil, Chevron and a host of major producers and
related companies. A good alternative is the Energy Select
Sector SPDR.
Despite their long-term growth prospects and dividend
records, though, the energy sector's share prices will still get
battered during any economic slowdown. For that reason, it's a
better idea to invest in a broader selection of dividend
achievers. Look to the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index
as your guide, which was only down 3.28 percent quarter-to-date
through June 6, compared to negative 6.22 percent total return
for the S&P 500 Index.
WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS
Skittish about the energy sector's short-term prospects?
Finding more crude involves "small wars, deep water and harsh
climates," said Steve Coll in a speech at the Chicago Council on
Global Affairs on June 6, author of "Inside Big Oil: ExxonMobil
and American Power." "They [big producers like ExxonMobil] need
every barrel of oil and gas they can book."
And over a longer amount of time, burgeoning populations and
energy-intensive escalation in the living standards of
developing countries will grow demand while oil reserves will
become harder to produce. Drillers will need to go into Arctic
waters and venture further off the continental shelf and find
oil in ever-deeper waters.
And long term, nevertheless, it's clear their products will
be in high demand for decades to come. If you can turn away from
the increasingly dismal global economic headlines, energy stocks
can prove to be decent long-term holdings over time.
While I'm still bullish long-term on energy (even more so
for clean alternatives), energy funds will give a little more
protection against sector risk, or the chance that you'll lose
money from being overexposed to the wrong industries at the
wrong times. Even better are dividends produced from stocks
across a broader swath of industries such as utilities,
financials, health care and consumer goods. A larger array of
dividend payers can be found in the iShares Dow Jones Select
Dividend Index, which has less than 4 percent of its
holdings in energy stocks. Nearly half the fund is invested in
utilities and "consumer defensive" stocks.
As with obsessions with single stocks, you can be too much
in love with one industry. There can be safety in numbers.