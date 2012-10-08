(Corrects reference to BlackRock/iShares funds in 4th
By John Wasik
CHICAGO Oct 8 Exchange-traded index funds are a
bit like mobile phones -- models offer an increasing array of
features over time, while prices on even the plain-vanilla
models keep falling.
So, in step, prices have been dropping lately on
garden-variety ETF index expenses. Typically these have offered
rock-bottom costs on most products, relative to actively managed
mutual funds. Yet there are several components of ETF pricing,
so you need to be careful. You could miss some of the nuances
and pay more than you should.
The good news is that competition is forcing expense ratios
down to near-institutional-pricing levels. Now you can pay
roughly what big money managers do for entire baskets of stocks,
bonds and other vehicles. (An expense ratio is what a
money-management firm charges you every year for owning their
ETFs -- a percentage based on assets under management.
Generally, the lower the expense ratio, the better, since more
of your money is being invested and not going into the manager's
pocket.)
The latest salvo of price cuts came from the discount broker
Charles Schwab, which recently reduced fees by up to 59 percent
on its 15 ETFs, which hold more than $7 billion in assets.
Schwab is trying to play catch-up with the three giants in the
field -- BlackRock/iShares, State Street's SPDRs and Vanguard
Group -- which offer an even wider selection of low-cost ETFs.
Expenses on Schwab funds range from 0.04 percent for its
Multi-Cap Core Fund to 0.20 percent for its
International Small/Mid-Cap Growth fund. How does that
compare with previous levels? Expenses on the Mid-Cap ETF
were cut in half, from 0.13 percent to 0.07 percent,
while others were trimmed by as little as 0.02 percentage
points.
While this sounds like counting pennies, it makes a
difference over time. Say you had a large-company stock fund in
your 401(k), had $100,000 invested and were paying 1 percent
annually. Drop that expense to 0.04 percent and you'd have
$107,000 more if your fund returned 5 percent annually over 30
years, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission's
Mutual Fund Cost Analyzer (here).
The SEC's calculator shows money lost to expenses and forgone
earnings -- gains you would've made if expenses were lower.
If expense ratios were all you needed to scout when buying
an ETF, I would suggest that you buy the cheapest index ETFs
possible to cover stock, bond, real estate and commodities
markets across the world. But here's what else you need to
consider:
1. Look at the bid/ask spread.
Since ETFs are traded on exchanges, the spread is the
difference between the highest and lowest prices for buying and
selling. Generally, the smaller, or "tighter," the spread, the
better for you, the investor. Higher bid/ask spreads mean you're
paying a premium for ETFs, which adds to your transaction costs.
According to the website Indexuniverse.com, which tracks index
funds, bid/ask spreads on the Schwab group, for example, are as
high as 0.12 percent for the Schwab International Equity ETF
. When you're shopping for ETFs, look for the funds with
the lowest bid/ask spreads, which can be as little as a penny
for large ETFs such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.
2. How large is the average capitalization of the securities
within the ETF?
ETFs containing megacap blue-chip stocks generally have the
tightest bid/ask spreads because the stocks within the fund are
highly liquid. As you get lower down the food chain into thinly
traded small-cap or international stocks and other vehicles such
as real estate investment trusts, the bid/ask spreads widen.
3. How closely does the ETF track an underlying index?
Some track more closely than others. ETFs following large,
widely followed indexes such as the S&P 500 should be really
close to the underlying benchmark. If they don't track an index
closely -- more than 0.10 percent variation is a warning sign --
that means you're veering further away from the total return on
your chosen basket of securities.
4. What kind of trading commission are you paying?
Since ETFs are securities traded on an exchange, you have to
go through a broker to buy and sell them. Deep-discount online
brokers typically offer the lowest commissions, but many large
mutual-fund managers offer commission-free ETFs on a select
group of ETFs, which are typically their most popular funds.
As you become more discerning about the total cost of ETF
ownership, consider replacing actively managed mutual funds in
your retirement and other portfolios such as 529 college savings
plans with ETFs.
A good place to start is your 401(k) portfolio. Under new
Department of Labor disclosure rules, your employer is required
to disclose the expense ratios and the actual dollar amounts you
pay for each fund in your plan. How much are you paying and how
much can you save?
If you're paying more than 0.50 percent annually for any
fund, it's time to ask your employer to find lower-cost funds.
Since it's likely that you're paying the expenses on the funds
within your portfolio, any savings you can reap can help improve
your total performance. As I've illustrated above, even
seemingly small cuts in expenses can help you accumulate bigger
returns over time.
