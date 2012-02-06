By John Wasik
Feb 6 In theory, last year should have
been a great time to be invested in a hedge fund. With markets
gobsmacked by U.S. and euro zone crises, what better way to
protect your money than to hedge against the market -- the
nominal premise behind a hedge fund? Managers can be defensive
and pick the sectors or countries that will do well when most of
the market is sour. There's a big catch here: Success depends
upon whether managers guess which sector won't decline or manage
to retreat to bonds at the right time.
And hedge funds definitely got caught in the net in 2011.
Most hedgies guessed wrong last year or stayed their own
doomed course. Like most actively managed investments, hedge
funds fell victim to the myth that you can predict -- and avoid
-- market gyrations on a regular basis. Except for fixed-income
funds, every other category of hedge funds lost money in 2011,
and all told, the sector lost about 5 percent. Depending upon
which hedge fund strategy you bought into, you could've done
even worse. Some 75 percent of funds in emerging markets lost
money. India and emerging Europe were among the worst
categories. Only Brazil was a winner among the developing
countries.
Meanwhile, the passive S&P 500 Industrial Index gained about
2 percent on a total return basis, according to the HFN Hedge
Fund Aggregate Index (). You also
would've been better off holding a portfolio of plain-Jane U.S.
Treasury bonds.
MASSIVE FEES
Like consistently winning the Super Bowl, it's difficult for
a hedge fund manager to beat the market. Because of their fees,
they're always starting behind the eight ball. Hedge funds
charge up to 20 percent for performance (as a percentage of
profits), and up to 2 percent for management -- dwarfing the
management fees of passive stock-index funds, which charge as
little as 0.07 percent for total annual management.
In a new book entitled "The Hedge Fund Mirage," author Simon
Lack said real investor profits were a negative $308 billion
from 1998 to 2010. In 2008, when hedge funds should have been
protecting investors' funds, they consumed nearly all of the
profits earned in previous years.
Ronnie Shah, a research associate with Dimensional Fund
Advisors (DFA), a low-cost money manager (),
found that fees usually get in the way of producing superior
returns once you subtract all fund expenses -- which is
essential math for every investor.
"The arithmetic of active management predicts that, in
aggregate, active managers will underperform the market by the
fees they charge," Shah wrote in an unpublished DFA paper
available to clients. The paper studied portfolio returns from
1927 through 2010.
Of course, this is nothing new to index-fund investors, who
have been heeding the mantra of Vanguard Group founder Jack
Bogle for decades.
Bogle keeps it simple for every investor. "Costs matter," is
his cri de coeur. The man should win a Nobel Prize in economics
not only for his good sense and durable mathematical truths, but
for inventing the index fund, which has saved and made investors
billions over the decades .
Not only do costs matter, but manager risk, transparency and
liquidity are still massive stumbling blocks in hedge funds.
Managers are constantly guessing which sector is going to be
profitable, but are slow to disclose what they hold and lock up
investors' money.
Many of these risks are unnecessary. If hedge fund and other
active money managers were to adhere to a fiduciary standard and
put their clients' interests first, not only would their
exorbitant fees plummet, they might well adopt more passive
approaches -- in which case they couldn't remotely justify those
incredible expenses.
The SEC is working on a fiduciary proposal for brokers, but
is chafing under pressure from the financial services industry.
Brokers and non-fiduciary advisers are pulling out all stops to
kill this new rule, which was mandated by the Dodd-Frank
financial reform law. So it's not known exactly when we'll see
the rule or if whether it will be diluted ().
As for the $2 trillion hedge fund industry , if you
want to spend money on the cachet of having a manager throwing
darts -- knowing most of them are unlikely to beat the market
-- be my guest.
Just be aware that the "hedging" part of their names is
often a money-losing misnomer. Maybe they're just referring to
the Versailles-like shrubbery in front of their exquisitely
landscaped offices. Guess who's paying for it?