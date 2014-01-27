CHICAGO Jan 27 What many people don't realize
about economist John Maynard Keynes is that he was a
professional investor, not just a thinker who addressed big
issues. Although Keynes did not foresee the crash of 1929 and
was nearly wiped out on three separate occasions, he made money
during some of the most challenging years - and pioneered some
durable investing principles along the way worth following in
all market conditions.
So how would the father of Keynesian economics, who died in
1946, have played 2014?
He likely would not have been swayed by the recent swoon -
the S&P 500 Index is down 3 percent year-to-date through
Jan. 24. He quickly threw out conventional wisdom and stopped
trading based on big economic themes in the early 1930s, instead
focusing on the intrinsic value of companies. This strategy
later influenced mega-investors like Warren Buffett, George
Soros and John Bogle.
When stocks were getting battered, Keynes was buying. He
managed money for his alma mater, King's College at University
of Cambridge, as well as two British insurance companies,
friends and family.
In researching my recent book "Keynes's Way to Wealth,"
(McGraw-Hill, 2013, ), I
discovered that Keynes made money in 12 out of 18 years between
1928 and 1945, a period that includes the Crash of 1929, the
Great Depression and World War Two. All told, his annualized
return for the Cambridge "Chest" portfolio, a discretionary
portfolio he managed, was 13 percent from 1928 through 1945,
compared with a negative 0.11 percent for the UK market during
that period.
How did Keynes do it? Here are some key strategies he
developed that are worth emulating today:
1. Ignore the noise
Keynes saw daily price information as: "an altogether
excessive, and even an absurd influence on the market." Unless
you are a professional who can beat robotic, high-frequency
trading programs, you should not be trading based on short-term
price fluctuations. Think year-to-year and have a long-term
investment policy.
2. Be a contrarian
That means buying unloved stocks, not glamorous tech titans
like Google Inc and Apple Inc. Keynes bought
out-of-favor shipping, railroad and mining stocks in the 1930s.
They would later rebound and post huge profits. Today's toads
are in the real estate, energy and utilities sectors, among the
poorest-returning groups in the S&P 500 last year.
3. Favor stocks over bonds to beat inflation
Keynes made a switch from the traditional staples of
institutional portfolio managers - bonds and real estate - to
stocks in the 1920s and 1930s. It is a strategy that still works
today. Including a 30 percent return last year, common stocks
gained an average 10 percent from 1926-2013. "Ultrasafe" U.S.
Treasury Bills averaged only 3.5 percent during that period and
lost ground to inflation last year.
4. Commodities can be dangerously volatile
Keynes was heavily into commodities futures during the
1920s, but got crushed when the 1929 crash came along.
Commodities are a reliable inflation hedge that do not move in
lock step with stocks, but in the event of a market catastrophe,
commodities follow equities. When global demand for items like
oil, metals and agricultural goods plummets - as in the early
1930s and in 2008 - those markets are not a good place to be.
5. Dividends are desirable
Some of the most valuable companies in the world are boring,
but have paid steady dividends for decades. They are worth
holding because they boost and compound total return,
particularly if you reinvest dividends in new shares. Keynes
sought dividend payers in the 1930s when many of these companies
were being dumped. Today you do not even have to purchase
individual stocks: buy and hold an exchange-traded fund like the
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF, which holds established companies
including AT&T Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc and
Clorox Co. The fund gained 30 percent last year, has a 2
percent yield and charges 0.35 percent annually to manage a
portfolio of companies that are regularly increasing their
dividends.
6. Stop sweating
When Keynes stopped market timing and forecasting, he became
more successful. His best portfolios held companies with solid
long-term prospects, were bought at bargain prices and spread
out across the world. He bought more shares when they became
cheaper, ignoring market sentiment. Keynes learned that
abandoning large-scale "macro" forecasts was a plus; he was
better off looking at company "enterprise" values, or how well
they could increase earnings in the future based on their
management and business model.
The moral of Keynesian investing is to play the long game,
stick to an investment plan and avoid being distracted. Take
advantage of buying opportunities - even when popular sentiment
seems sour.