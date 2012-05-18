By John Wasik
CHICAGO May 18 If you were betting on a big
rebound for any one sector this year, you probably would have
put your money on banking instead of manufacturing.
The more glamorous rebound story has been banking and the
financial services sector, but with the revelation of a $2
billion trading loss at JP Morgan Chase & Co, it's clear
some of the biggest banks may have not taken the lessons of 2008
seriously. They continue to bad-mouth and fight reforms and
engage in risky derivatives trading, and there is likely more
dirt under the carpet in that sector.
Megabanks are difficult to divine. The economy might be
rebounding, but they might not lend widely and focus instead on
making more money from their trading desks, which are still
largely a black box to investors.
"Investors should stay away from financials," says Lee
Munson, a money manager with Portfolio LLC in Albuquerque, New
Mexico, and author of "Rigged Money." "I can't figure out what's
in them. There are more time bombs out there."
U.S. manufacturing, in contrast, is a warts-and-all comeback
kid story that doesn't get much attention. Many of the
industries left for dead in the wake of the Great Recession have
undergone massive restructuring and are much more productive
than they were five years ago. Industrial production posted its
fastest growth in a year in April, according to the Federal
Reserve.
Provided the U.S. doesn't slip back into recession,
manufacturing could be the long-term investment that offers some
durable profits over the next few years.
Industrial production is forecast by the Federal Reserve
Bank of Chicago to rise at a "solid pace" over the next year,
says William Strauss, senior economist for the Chicago Fed.
Light-vehicle sales are set for improvement this year and
next. Industrial output in manufacturing has risen 6.7 percent
over the past 33 months and has recovered almost 74 percent of
its loss from the recession trough.
When an economy rebounds, more cars, appliances and durable
goods are made. Basic industries buy more materials to produce
them. It's a rising tide that lifts all boats, particularly in
the global market for manufactured goods and materials, which
has been expanding due to increasing wealth and demand from
emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil.
Manufacturing is also remarkably transparent. Companies
often make things because they have orders in hand. They adjust
inventories based on the business climate, then ramp up
production accordingly. That's why capacity utilization, a
measure of how much producers are using their resources, rose to
79.2 percent in April, the highest since April 2008.
Yet it makes little sense to pick single stocks and hope for
the best. There's too much volatility and it's too easy to make
the wrong bet. It's worth considering a broader approach such as
the iShares Dow Jones US Industrials Index Sector ETF,
which holds the major U.S. manufacturing companies.
For a more focused play, the iShares DJ US Energy,
buys oil, gas and pipeline companies. As the U.S. once again
becomes a major energy exporter because of the huge natural gas
and oil reserves discovered in recent years, this is a
reasonable vehicle for growth.
You also may consider a stake in the companies that make or
produce the basic materials of industrial expansion. The
Vanguard Materials ETF owns everything from chemical to
steel companies.
Of course, not every manufacturer is rebounding and the
comeback road is steep. The overall loss of output in the
recession was the worst since the 1930s, according to the
Chicago Fed's Strauss. Home construction and sales are perking
up, but still limping along and won't come back until excess
home inventories are reduced and employment recovers.
You should also keep in mind that, while recent reports are
positive, the long-term picture for the U.S. economy is muddy at
best. A recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of
Philadelphia showed that factory activity in the mid-Atlantic
region contracted in May to its weakest level in eight months.
And it's still uncertain how Europe's economic problems will
affect North America. That saga is far from over.