By John Wasik
CHICAGO, Sept 14 The Federal Reserve's new round
of quantitative easing may have sparked as much early enthusiasm
as the opening of a new fall fashion show. Yet as with other
ballyhooed events, the initial warm reception may prove
fleeting.
The Fed's latest buying spree of Treasury and
mortgage-backed securities will keep U.S. interest rates low and
drop them incrementally lower. And Wall Street
initially cheered the Fed by propelling both the Dow Jones
industrial average and the S&P 500 Index to their
highest levels since 2007 on Thursday. The once-battered Nasdaq
Composite Index even climbed to its highest level since
November 2000.
On the employment, manufacturing and housing fronts, though,
there is only so much the Fed can do to revive those markets -
and it will do nothing to fix the euro zone - so don't take
Thursday's rally too seriously. By adopting a tandem strategy of
targeted hedging and global investing, you can still ride out
continuing anxieties in Washington and Europe. And there are
side effects to this stimulus, too. So if you are looking for
investing strategies, you might want to employ some of these
hedges:
1. Think inverse
Fed easing typically means the dollar's value against other
currencies is likely to drop and commodities including precious
metals will gain. If you are concerned about further hits to the
buck, there is something you can do about it. There is an
"inverse" exchange-traded fund for the dollar, the PowerShares
DB US Dollar Index Bearish ETF, which uses futures
contracts to short the dollar. Gold also does well when the
greenback sinks. Consider the SPDR Gold Trust, which
holds gold bullion and tracks the price of the metal fairly
closely.
Note: these ETFs are complex and volatile vehicles that
should be used only if you need to protect your portfolio
against large currency swings. Currencies and metals are
notoriously difficult to predict; never think you have the
ability to successfully time this market.
2. Bet with your head, not over it
Since it is always difficult to bet against something - you
need a trader's steely nerves to know when to get in and out -
it is a much better strategy to invest for long-term
appreciation. Financial service companies certainly will relish
and profit from the low Fed rates for a few more years, barring
another derivatives-fueled calamity. Consider the iShares Dow
Jones US Financial ETF, which holds financial giants
such as JP Morgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co
and American Express Co.
3. Think international
The Fed stimulus also bolsters the balance sheets of large
multinational companies. If you are a corporate treasurer, this
is a great time to keep borrowing at some of the lowest rates in
a generation, expand into more global markets and invest in
research and development.
The Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF provides a
sampling of the largest U.S.-based companies such as Apple Inc
, Exxon-Mobil Corp, General Electric Co
and Procter & Gamble Co. Most of these companies are
cash-rich and have a growing global presence.
4. Beware of politics
What could derail the first-blush QE3 euphoria is the
inability of Congress and the White House to come to terms on
the looming fiscal cliff, when U.S. taxpayers may get hit with
about one-half trillion dollars' worth of tax increases
resetting from Clinton-era levels on Jan. 1. The Fed's actions
will have no direct impact upon Congressional logjams.
Falling off the cliff will be perilous for the struggling
U.S. economy, possibly even triggering a recession if Congress
does not act. The situation is so threatening that the
Congressional Budget Office recently estimated that some 2
million jobs will be lost and U.S. economic growth will be
pinched by nearly 3 percent if all the tax increases on income,
dividends, capital gains, payroll and estates go into effect.
The ratings agency Moody's also threatened to lower the top
credit rating for the United States if its even larger budget
issues are not resolved soon.
While the Fed's program to buy Treasury and mortgage
securities may be bullish for big borrowers and lenders, it is
likely to have little impact on household wealth, especially if
there is no strong rebound in housing. The Obama administration
has yet to announce what it plans to do with Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, the two quasi-public mortgage companies that
account for the lion's share of new mortgage volume. Freddie and
Fannie were seized by the U.S. Treasury in late 2008 during the
financial meltdown.
What you will need in great supply is patience, as it
appears that none of Washington's fiscal perils will be resolved
soon. Congressional observers see little, if any, meaningful
action on budget or tax issues before the Nov. 6 election.
Europe is still a work in progress. In the interim, anxiety over
this widespread uncertainty will continue to roil the markets.
The ensuing uncertainty still works in your favor, though:
It is a good time to add to your portfolio durable stocks that
will do well no matter who is in power next year.