By John Wasik
March 16 I got a letter from my bank the
other day offering a streamlined refinancing deal for my current
home mortgage. It was one of those "quickie" offers tailor-made
for my loan situation and designed to net swift business for the
bank.
What was advertised in the letter seemed like a decent deal
-- a 30-year, fixed-rate loan at a 4.16-percent annual
percentage rate -- so I called the bank for more details.
As it turns out, there was a lot of fine print that made it
seem less decent, but I had to ask a lot of questions to find
that out. While mortgage rates are still at generational lows,
making it tempting to refinance, you have to scrutinize any deal
that is offered. You may not even qualify for the appealing
rates that get dangled in front of you.
Banks like to send out these offers to preferred customers,
appealing to whatever loyalty they may have toward their
institution. Mortgage offers are often hard to compare once you
factor in all the expenses, and banks tend to expect indolence
and inertia on the part of their customers.
My current mortgage rate is 4.95 percent; so based on my
loan balance, I could save about $55 a month or $660 yearly over
my present payment on a 30-year loan. Since I usually aim for
savings of at least $100 a month in a refinancing, the appeal of
the offer was modest. On the rate alone, I could probably do
better since the average 30-year rate nationally was 3.88
percent at the time I received the offer, according to Freddie
Mac's primary mortgage market survey (at).
Loaded into this offer are closing costs and other fees: I'd
pay $300 for an application fee, $24 for a credit check, plus
additional expenses. All-in, my total closing expenses would be
around $2,200, the bank rep told me. I could either pay up front
or roll most of it into the principal balance, neither of which
was desirable for my bottom line because it would reduce my
monthly savings, and it would take me nearly four years to
recoup the closing costs.
Although the bank willingly gave me the details of the
hidden costs of the loan, the rep was soon pitching me on
shorter-term loans. Mortgages from this bank had lower rates --
3.95 percent for a 20-year loan and 3.5 percent for a 15-year
note -- but the payments would be higher. They would be up to
$185 a month more.
The most salient benefit of shorter terms is that you pay
the loans off quicker and pay less total interest. On my present
30-year note, I'd be paying $85,700 total interest, compared to
$46,600 for a 20-year loan and $29,800 over 15 years.
Longer or shorter term?
One should never look at only one offer.
Ultimately, I decided to take a pass, even though the rates
were tempting.
And, I have a better alternative to refinancing.
If I decide I want to pay down the mortgage sooner -- which
I'm likely to do -- all I have to do is send in additional
payments and tell the bank to apply them to principal. That
avoids closing costs, credit checks and income verification. You
can do this any time.
While it won't reduce the annual percentage rate, prepayment
will reduce my balance and total interest payments. It would
also give me complete flexibility over when the loan is paid
off. There are hundreds of free prepayment calculators on the
internet, so you can do this yourself. Aside from the benefit of
not having to deal with the hassles of the application process,
you can't beat the cost.