By John Wasik
CHICAGO Nov 19This holiday season may prove to
be a bell-ringer for stores and producers of consumer goods and
services, despite disappointing recent retail sales reports.
The 0.3 percent drop in October sales the Commerce
Department reported after a three-month increase was likely due
to the impact of Superstorm Sandy. Sales should pick up in
coming months. In fact, there are enough positive converging
trends that stocks in this sector -- especially for retailers
and manufacturers of consumer durable and discretionary goods --
will rise well into next year.
A continued economic recovery will amplify retail spending
in 2013 -- what economists call a multiplier effect. Increased
discretionary spending flows throughout the economy, creating
even more jobs and buying more goods and services.
The market anticipates this rebound already: The S&P's
consumer discretionary sub-sector has recovered smartly this
year, showing nearly a 16 percent gain year-to-date through Nov.
16. That's the second-best component of the larger S&P 500
index, which rose 10 percent. Only financial stocks have done
better.
Buoyed by a broad-based recovery in jobs, the home market
and general economy, consumers will boost their purchases due to
a "wealth effect". This combination of rising confidence,
employment and discretionary cash is behind the animal spirits
that will finance everything from remodeling projects to
new-vehicle sales. Here's how all of this comes together to
brighten the overall picture:
1. A rising tide lifts all retail boats
Confident consumers buy more vehicles, furniture and
appliances. As the recent BMO Private Bank outlook observes,
"cars and light trucks are being sold at a 14.9 million unit
annual clip, the best since March 2008 and more impressive is
furniture sales expanded 8.1 percent."
This upsurge will spill over into fourth-quarter sales.
The National Retail Federation predicted that holiday sales
will rise 4.1 percent to $586 billion this year, "the most
optimistic forecast NRF has released since the recession".
Online sales alone are expected to jump 12 percent over last
year, according to Shop.org.
The tide behind all of this good will on the retail front is
a growing economy, which may beat estimates in the fourth
quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. recently revised its third
quarter national growth rate to 2.8 percent, up from a
previously reported 2 percent increase.
The fourth quarter and 2013 may be even stronger if the
recovery continues. You can own the lion's share of major U.S.
retailers through the Market Vectors Retail ETF, which
owns retail giants like Walmart, Costco and
Target.
2. Pent-up demand in housing-related spending
Those homeowners who are now shifting their attitude from
"house poor" to "house rich" are funding a number of
home-improvement projects. Home-remodeling contractors in my
area (Chicago) are working seven days a week to keep up with the
demand. Aided by a slowdown in foreclosures and a pick-up in
prices, homeowners are remodeling, replacing appliances and
furniture.
Annual homeowner improvement spending is expected to "reach
double-digit growth in the first half of 2013", according to the
Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. That
bodes well for retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's
and sales of durable goods like furnaces and large
appliances. Lowe's, reflecting rosier numbers for
home-improvement retailing in general, reported today
third-quarter sales rose 1.8 percent, which was better than
expected.
In housing alone, which seems to have bottomed out, home
starts and improvements "have made a positive contribution to
GDP in four out of five quarters" since the beginning of 2011,
the Harvard Center notes. Homebuilding stocks will continue to
benefit. Consider the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF, which
holds major building companies like PulteGroup Inc and
related construction suppliers like USG Corp and
appliance makers like Whirpool Corp.
3. Discretionary purchases also coming back
When consumers feel the tingle of the wealth effect and
extra cash in their pockets, they make more non-essential
purchases like going to movies, upgrading their cable service
and shopping online. This favors companies like Disney,
eBay Comcast and Amazon.
These kinds of companies are best sampled through
exchange-traded funds like the Consumer Discretionary Select
Sector SPDR or the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index
fund.
The fly buzzing in this rosy ointment is whether economic
growth can be sustained in the United States. Barring any global
calamity or the inability of Congress to resolve pending fiscal
cliff issues, most pundits are predicting at least 2 percent GDP
growth next year. While that's meager in comparison to past
years, if it's sustainable, it's still a harbinger of better
things to come.