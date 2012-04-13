By John Wasik
CHICAGO, April 13 The rain in Spain will only
cause you pain. So goes the latest worry about Spain's current
financial woes for international investors. Yet that may not be
the case if you're truly a global investor and look at the
larger picture in the United States and abroad.
I'm not discounting that Spain's banks and bonds won't be
pummeled more as the country limps through the aftermath of a
housing bust and deleveraging. It's still a good idea to stay
away from big Spanish banks such as Santander or BBVA
and funds that hold Spanish-based and other
beleaguered euro zone companies and bonds.
Spain once looked like the toreador of Europe with robust
housing, financial and export growth. When I was last there in
2007, cranes dominated the skyline of Madrid, the heart of the
old city was being spruced up and a new high-speed rail system
linked major cities. The country appeared confident and buoyant.
Now the ghosts of housing developments and struggling banks
haunt Spanish streets, which are full of protesters decrying
austerity measures. As an investor, it will be hard to avert
your eyes from this tragedy - it will continue to roil global
markets - but you can find better economic news elsewhere.
But just because the PIIGS countries (Portugal, Ireland,
Italy, Greece and Spain) will continue to suffer doesn't mean
you should abandon stocks in general. Unless a global recession
surfaces or the European angst crosses the Atlantic, U.S. and
emerging markets are promising long-term investments.
Some international market tensions were eased recently when
an Italian bond auction went better than expected and Chinese
growth expectations appeared to top estimates. I'm normally not
terribly optimistic, but signs of recovery also continue to help
U.S. markets.
Another drip of potentially positive news for world stock
markets is that oil prices could be easing. Iran has agreed to
renew talks with the permanent members of the United Nations
Security Council: the United States, Russia, China, Britain and
France.
The United States and other Western powers have been alarmed
over Iran's stated development of nuclear weapons and threats to
close the vital Straits of Hormuz, a major channel for oil
supertankers. If Iran stays engaged, it could take even more
pressure off of petroleum prices.
Lower energy prices generally help stocks in all
energy-consuming countries, particularly those nations that need
to import most of their oil and gas.
For emerging stock markets, consider the Vanguard Emerging
Markets Index Fund, which gives you a sampling of more
than 900 stocks from countries such as China, Brazil, Korea and
Taiwan. The iShares Dow Jones US Index Fund offers broad
coverage of U.S.-based stocks.
Also don't forget to offset the risk of owning stocks by
owning income-oriented investments. The Vanguard Total Bond
Market ETF owns a large piece of the U.S. bond market.
The T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond Fund samples
developing countries. The SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate fund
holds real estate investment trusts from all over the
world.
All of which brings us to a classic cognitive dilemma: Our
brains can't process all of this information about world markets
and make spot decisions on winners and losers. So don't trip
over your feet when watching the headlines. Invest in every
asset category and adjust for the kind of risk you can afford to
take. Set your own goals and stick to them. It's also better to
tango with a partner you know.