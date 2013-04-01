By John Wasik
CHICAGO, April 1 This is no April Fool's day
joke, but catastrophes are good for stocks - eventually. The
market usually boomerangs into massive rallies in the wake of
them. That's what seems to be happening now, which sustains the
argument for a continued rally after the S&P 500 index and the
Dow Jones Industrial Average hit new highs last week.
You can see the herd-like movement of mass emotions play out
in history. John Maynard Keynes called it "animal spirits" - the
spontaneous optimism that causes investors to keep buying.
I was not surprised to learn that the greatest stock rally
in American history was after the catastrophe of World War One:
between 1921 to 1929, the market gained about 500 percent,
according to the Leuthold Group, a Minneapolis investment
research firm.
The war claimed millions of lives, followed by a recession
and global flu pandemic, yet industrial and home production
boomed in the United States after the war ended. And the great
American consumer culture took root during that period, as
advertising grew along with it to sell everything from autos to
soap.
Then, of course, the overheated and over-leveraged economy
came tumbling down at the end of 1929, triggering nearly two
dismal years. But in the wake of that catastrophe, a genuine
surprise in the form of the century's second-biggest rally
lasted from 1932 to 1937. This may be hard to believe, but
stocks rallied almost 400 percent during that period at the
height of the Depression. Wall Street and key business leaders
thought the economy had turned the corner.
Even more amazing was that the market gained some 130
percent during World War Two from 1942 to 1946 as war-related
industrial activity effectively ended the Depression. Then the
post-War rally proved even stronger, showing a 222 percent gain
from 1949 through 1956 as America built suburbs, cars and
appliances for growing families.
The meltdown of 2008 is the focal point for the latest
rebound as it's clearer that the recovery seems to be
solidifying. When things seem to be getting back to normal,
confidence returns, consumers and business start purchasing and
corporate profits rebound. The current rally has been going
since March of 2009 - almost 49 months - in the wake of this
young century's worst financial debacle. With improving economic
figures emerging every month, it may have a way to run.
There's a groundswell of good news that will sustain the
current rally, barring any new crises. Here are some of the
factors that will propel it:
1) A housing shortage. Who would have ever thought that we'd
be facing a shortage of homes this soon after the housing slump?
Yet a combination of low interest rates, tight supply and
pent-up demand are behind this trend, which may last for a
while. The number of homes for sale is at its lowest point since
1999, according to the National Association of Realtors. Now,
growing employment and the fact that investors snapped up
millions of foreclosures have put a squeeze on home inventories
in most regions.
The demand now exceeds the supply and it's still a good time
to buy housing with mortgage rates low. This squeeze will boost
home prices further and enhance the "wealth effect" people feel
when their home equity is growing. That generally favors more
stock buying.
2) Employment is showing continued improvement. If you've
landed a steady job, you may want to buy appliances and new
wheels. That improves the profits of a wide range of
manufacturers of consumer durable goods from Whirlpool Corp
to General Motors Co.
The unemployment rate - at 7.7 percent - is the lowest since
2008. While that's still too high, it seems to be heading south.
3) Stock prices are not unreasonably high. It's incredibly
difficult to argue that stocks are headed into the bubble zone
now. The Shiller CAPE Ratio, a measure of historical stock
values, is at 23, above its median of about 16, but nowhere near
the level during the dot-com bubble at 44.
4) Momentum is building across the board. If the economy was
just benefiting from better housing and employment, that might
not be enough to jump start the momentum engine. But consumer
spending, factory production and business purchasing are also
accelerating.
Macroeconomic Advisers, a forecasting firm in Washington and
St. Louis, said that U.S. gross domestic product would climb at
an annual rate of almost 3 percent in the first quarter,
compared with to a 0.4 percent gain in the fourth quarter last
year.
Unless Congress overreaches and pares federal spending in a
draconian way that goes beyond the current automatic budget cuts
required by the so-called sequester, it will be difficult to
brake the present momentum. Much of it is still gaining a
tailwind from demand that has been building in the wake of the
2008 meltdown.
All this bodes well for homeowners and diversified stock
buyers. I have no idea how long this will last, but as long as
the recovery seems to be in motion, there's no sense in fighting
it.