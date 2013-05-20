By John Wasik
CHICAGO May 20 It used to be easy to abide by
the old Wall Street nugget that you should pull out of the
market in spring and come back in the fall.
But research shows that it doesn't make sense to completely
abandon the stock market during the summer months, particularly
when it comes to individual sectors. Not all of them will
decline.
There are several ways to seize gains if you want to make
some portfolio adjustments. Here are two approaches.
GO DEFENSIVE
For those who remember the nasty summer of 2011, when stocks
got blistered by European and U.S. debt fears, it didn't hurt to
be in dividend-paying companies that Wall Streeters consider
defensive plays. While not immune from market declines, their
prices tend to hold up better than for non-dividend payers.
According to the Leuthold Group, holding defensive stocks
from May to October yielded a nearly 16 percent gain since 1990
(through April 2013) compared to 9 percent for the Standard &
Poor's 500 index.
When both trading and weather heat up, healthcare and
utilities tend to outperform. Both sectors are doing well this
year, with almost 23 percent and 15-percent returns through May
17, respectively.
Wall Street mavens may have already embraced healthcare as a
defensive move, which is the top sector now in the S&P 500. The
Health Care Select SPDR has risen 24 percent year to
date and averaged 20 percent over the past three years. This
exchange-traded fund holds household names like Johnson &
Johnson, Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co Inc.
The Vanguard Utilities Index ETF holds Duke Energy
(DUK), American Electric Power and Pacific Gas &
Electric in a basket of utilities. The fund has grown
17 percent year to date and averaged 15 percent over three
years. It has a 3.6 percent yield, a bonus for income-oriented
investors.
PICK A LAGGING SECTOR
Sometimes it seems like big money managers move on a whim,
but they often engage in "sector rotation," meaning they switch
from one group of stocks to another depending upon valuations.
Typically that translates into a herd-like drive from a popular
sector to a lagging one.
In terms of today's market, such a shift could favor the two
weakest groups within the S&P 500 Index: Materials and
Information Technology.
These two sectors have only gained about 9 percent and 10
percent, respectively, this year through May 17. That's about
half the 18 percent gain by the S&P 500 Index.
Buying a sector when it is out of favor can lead to healthy
gains. If institutional managers are looking for bargains, this
is where they might turn.
Why have these companies not enjoyed the kind of popularity
enjoyed by hot consumer discretionary and financials? There's no
solid reason except that they are less in favor in a
still-recovering economy. If employment and economic growth
continue apace, the picture could change.
The best candidates for investing in materials and tech
stocks are the Materials Select Sector SPDR, an
index-based ETF that holds chemical companies like DuPont
, mining firms like Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
and International Paper Co. The fund was up 10 percent
year to date through May 17 and averaged 12 percent over the
past three years.
The Vanguard Information Technology ETF owns tech
giants such as Apple Inc, International Business
Machines Corp and Google Inc. It has risen more
than 11 percent year to date and nearly 13 percent over the past
three years.
Despite the appeal of anticipating the market, these
seasonal moves are not guaranteed to beat any summer swoon or
correction. Only make a tactical move to defensive stocks if you
feel you're taking too much risk or spooked by volatility in the
general stock market.
And be sure to proceed with caution: Should you decide to
bolster your portfolio in this way, you may have to sell other
stock positions, which will trigger commissions if you own ETFs,
in addition to possible capital gains outside of retirement
accounts.
Doing nothing is a third option, naturally. If you're happy
with your general stock allocation - and it meets your
objectives - you will ride the market's wave if you hold a
broad-market ETF or mutual fund, assuming stocks continue to
climb.