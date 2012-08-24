By John Wasik

CHICAGO Aug 24 With the Federal Reserve saying it may ease rates again "fairly soon" if the economy doesn't improve, a third round of bond buying is possible to provide a broad-based economic stimulus.

Over the past few years, U.S. Treasuries have provided a safe haven from all sorts of turmoil, from worries about a euro zone collapse to U.S. stock market fears.

Still, you need to gauge the kind of risk your portfolio faces from holding bonds.

My stomach gets queasy when I see phrases pop up in analysts' reports in reference to bonds, like "asymmetric risk," by which they mean the risks may outweigh the prospects of future gains. Is the bull run over for bonds?

The Fed has been using its Atlas-sized lever to keep rates down. It's employed its biggest tool to buy Treasury bonds to boost the economy's sputtering engine, although this has done little for employment and almost nothing to resolve the housing crisis. Nevertheless, you won't get much of an argument that the Fed is keeping rates artificially low. The economy's been in a Fed-induced coma since 2008 in attempt to revive it - or so the logic goes from the central bank.

Eventually, it will be time to head for cover since rising rates depress bond prices.

Take the analysis of Brent Schutte, a market strategist with Harris Private Bank in Chicago, as an example. Worried by both the short- and long-term consequences of the U.S. budget deficit and debt load, he thinks the "unfortunate reality" is that Treasuries are overvalued. In a recent market report, he contends that risks are "heavily skewed toward the downside in the Treasury market."

To prove his point, he measured the inverse relationship between interest rates and bond returns. The math goes something like this: Let's say inflation comes back or the economy heats up in a significant way and grows by 4 percent or more. If yields hit 4.5 percent for a 10-year Treasury note, your cumulative return for a bond maturing Feb. 15, 2013 is a negative 20 percent. As of Aug. 23, 10-year note yielded just under 1.7 percent.

While Schutte's example may be an extreme case in a feeble economy, his cautions are worth noting. The more likely scenario is further Fed easing if the meager growth in employment, sour housing market and the threat of a global slowdown persist, according to Fed report released on Aug. 22. Jobless claims rose slightly last week while manufacturing remains sluggish.

If the Fed triggers another round of stimulus - sending yields south again - you could still make a little money if you're trading bonds, although Schutte says it's unlikely. The same bond dropping to a 0.1-percent yield would net a gain of 16.2 percent, he figures.

WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS

You can regard the bond market's future in one of two ways. If you're a risk-conscious individual investor trading bonds, the safer route is to shorten your maturities to lower risk. If you just use Treasury bonds as safe havens or cash equivalents, then hold them to maturity.

One prudent shift - if the bond market is beginning to give you palpitations - is to shift holdings from Treasuries to money-market accounts. The most secure are those that are federally insured and offered by banks. They also track short-term interest rates closely without loss of principal.

Short-term bond funds are also worth a look, but make sure that the average maturity of the bonds in the portfolios is under three years. One key measure of risk that you should monitor is duration. This is how much the portfolio will lose if interest rates rise 1 percent.

The average duration of the Vanguard Short-Term bond ETF , for example, is 2.7 years. The fund tracks the Barclays 1-5-year government/credit float index, meaning that more than 70 percent of the portfolio is invested in U.S. Treasury or Agency bonds.

When choosing a short-term bond fund, it's important to note some of the subtle differences. They are not all alike. The high-profile PIMCO Low-Duration fund, run by mega-manager Bill Gross, takes slightly more risk than its peers according to Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, by investing in high-yield and foreign-denominated securities.

The PIMCO fund's expenses are on the high side with a more than 400 percent turnover (which is how much the portfolio is bought and sold over a year) and a 0.75-percent annual expense ratio. In contrast, the Vanguard fund only charges 0.11 percent. Since you're unlikely to get more than 4 percent total return in a short-term bond fund this year, expenses loom large.

Even more important than guessing what the Fed and bond market will do in coming months is to know how a short-term bond fund fits into your portfolio. For my family needs, I use it as a back-stop to my cash savings, which I mostly keep in checking and money-market funds to pay monthly bills, taxes, insurance and some emergency expenses.

I only tap my short-term bond fund for extended cash crunches such as big, unreimbursed medical expenses and major home repairs. I dipped into this fund in 2010 during a family health crisis and have since replenished it.

Short-bond funds are certainly no replacement for a 100-percent guaranteed vehicle like a FDIC-insured account, but it could be used to boost yield - as long as you understand your principal is still at risk.