By John Wasik
| CHICAGO, March 24
With the warming of spring,
there's a natural tendency to think that stocks might warm up as
well, despite less-than-sunny outlooks on interest rates from
the Federal Reserve.
There is a documented weather pattern to Wall Street, which
market watchers use as another indicator in their play books.
But in this year of endless winter storms, the patterns have
already been stood on their heads.
In positive years for stocks, January has typically seen
rallies while February falters. Not so in 2014. The S&P 500
index dropped 3.5 percent in January, followed by a 4 percent
rebound last month.
What's going to happen next? Winter and early spring months
have typically shown positive returns for Wall Street. Since
1950, in the period from November through April there have 48
years with gains and 14 with losses. For the other half of the
year, stocks rose in 37 years and lost in 25, according to The
Stock Trader's Almanac, a publication that provides stock market
analysis.
Late spring and summer traditionally are seen as periods of
decline on Wall Street, something supported by research.
If this year tracks past seasonal patterns, the Stock
Trader's Almanac predicts that the market will hit a top in
"mid-April to early May before typical seasonal weakness
begins."
Although historical average returns have generally been
positive for stocks from 1926-2013 for every month except
September, there's no reason to believe that this year will
follow that pattern.
According to data compiled by BlackRock covering 1950
through 2011, there may be some significance in the old adage
"sell in May and go away."
Stock returns from 1984 through 2011 showed the strongest
returns in the early spring and fall, but a noted drop-off in
the late spring and summer, with July being an exception.
The biggest average historic losses were seen in June and
September. But the seasons may not matter this year if the
economy and housing market continue to climb.
Based on current economic conditions, no analysts are
talking about a bubble, although some are leaning toward the
idea that stocks may be overvalued. The economy is slowly
gaining ground, as evidenced by last week's slight uptick in the
Index of Leading Economic Indicators, which rose 0.5 percent in
February, according to the Conference Board.
RATIONAL VIEW
A more rational view for investors looking for signposts is
to evaluate long-term risk for your own portfolio. The most
troublesome aspect of crystal balling the stock market is that
indicators always look backwards, and investors hope that the
data predicts the future. It rarely does. Last month's stock
prices may have no connection to next month's.
Even the Federal Reserve's pronouncements and an eventual
rise in interest rates from their current ultra-low levels may
not have a significant impact on stocks.
If you can afford to be in the market over decades and take
the risk, then go long through broad market funds like the
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, which captures the
lion's share of all U.S. stocks and only charges 0.05 percent
annually for management. The fund is up about 24 percent for the
year through March 21.
Another alternative that could blunt some of the risk
inherent with holding overpriced stocks is the PowerShares FTSE
RAFI 1000 ETF, which is up 23 percent for the year
through March 21. The fund charges 0.39 percent annually and
tracks stocks that are selected for book value, cash flow, sales
and dividends. It has beaten the S&P 500 index by 5 percentage
points in annualized returns over the past five years through
March 21.
