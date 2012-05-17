By James Saft
May 17 Like all massive risks, holding large
amounts of stock in your employer is a way to make an investment
home run, but an even better way to strike out.
The sad tale of Chesapeake Energy employees is a
reminder of a series of oft taught but seldom learned lessons,
namely that when you hold too much of your employer's stock you
imperil your retirement, impair your ability to manage risk and
set yourself up for expensive, emotionally driven investment
decisions.
A massive 38 percent of Chesapeake's main 401(k) retirement
plan's assets were in company stock, despite only 5 percent of
those assets still being tied up in a vesting period.
It is no wonder that employees jumped at a generous offer to
match, dollar-for-dollar, the first 15 percent of their salary
with shares of stock. What makes a heck of a lot less sense is
why they held on to them after they were free to diversify.
While this has been a bit of a disaster for employees, as
Chesapeake shares have fallen by nearly half, I'd argue holding
more than 5 percent of your financial assets in your employer's
stock is bad policy whatever the returns and no matter how well
run the company.
Considering that 9 percent of total 401(k) assets were still
invested in company shares in 2009, according to the Employee
Benefit Research Institute - and many accounts hold no company
shares, thus implying greater concentration among those who do -
this clearly is a message some people just don't want to hear.
TAKE THE MONEY AND RUN
This is not to say that you shouldn't avail yourself of
matching funds if the cost of doing so is holding shares in your
employer. Do, but cut back your holding as soon as you are
allowed, no matter how tasty the Kool-Aid about your company's
bright future may be.
As an employee you already are hugely exposed to your
company's future, so holding lots of company stock represents an
unacceptable risk.
Companies whose stocks fall sharply have a distressing
tendency to lay people off - and vice versa. You could easily
see your retirement or other assets dwindle just as your income
falls off a cliff. As well, many people who get laid off find
their career capital is worth much less on the open market than
it was within an organization, meaning that when they do become
re-employed it is at a lower salary.
Of course, some people get rich by holding nothing but
shares in their employers, but there are also many, probably
many more, who work for Lehman Brothers or Enron and see their
portfolios turn to dust.
Diversification is basically the single best tool any
investor has: it is reliable, it is cheap, and it unquestionably
improves outcomes. Use it.
TAKE YOUR LOSSES
The other great lesson out of this is that grown-up
investors take losses. If you have been foolish and held lots of
your company's stock and now it is tumbling, for heaven's sake,
don't just stand there wishing it back up again. Sell some and
cut risk.
All investors have a tendency to become psychologically
attached to the top market value of their shares, and many
confuse the plans and fantasies they hatch based on those values
for promises. The universe does not care what your 401(k) used
to be worth. Don't wait for the rebound.
PERSPECTIVE MATTERS
Another reason to avoid holding too much of your employer's
stock is our natural tendency to let our emotional connection to
a company get in the way of rational decision-making. No one can
fairly evaluate their own children or the company to which they
devote most of their waking hours.
This is a version of the endowment effect, a phenomenon
described by James Montier of investment management firm GMO.
People tend to demand more in payment for something they own
than they would be willing to pay for it themselves, endowing it
with a special value simply because it is associated with them.
This is a classic mistake in the housing market, where people
expect to get top dollar for a tired house simply because they
raised a family there.
So it often is with employers. People simply don't have the
perspective they need to make good judgments. That's a really
useful attitude to have in forming a community or making a
company successful, but check your endowment at the door when
you visit your wealth manager.
When we know there is a good chance we are laboring under a
behavioral fallacy, the best thing to do is impose a rule on
yourself and follow it.
Simply put, don't hold more than 5 percent of your financial
assets in any security, especially if you happen to work for the
company which issued it.