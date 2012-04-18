By Jack and Suzy Welch
April 18 Remember that incompetent boss you used
to have? He was a good guy and all, but he just couldn't make
decisions or prioritize. Perhaps worst of all, he tried to make
everyone happy, resulting in almost everyone being angry or
confused or both. And remember how long it took management to
move him out - and how aggravating that was?
Of course, at the time, you sort of understood why the Bigs
had promoted the guy in the first place, and why they held out
hope for so long. He'd been a superstar salesman. Best the
company had seen in ages. But in the end, it turned out that all
the things that made him great as an individual performer made
him lousy as a people manager.
It happens all the time at work. A brilliant engineer
promoted to run R&D. A gifted reporter elevated to editor. A
cutting-edge scientist made head of the lab. First, cheers.
Then, after a bit, confusion about organizational direction,
mixed signals about values, hurt feelings left and right and,
eventually, chaos.
Look, in business, some people can really knock it out of
the park in their current jobs. They just can't lead.
Smart companies get that reality. In fact, most have learned
the hard way that actually being a great leader involves unique
skills that even the most promising candidate for a leadership
job simply may not possess.
But do the American people get that reality, too?
You have to wonder. Because there's an awful lot of noise
out there right now about campaign styles. President Obama has a
reputation built on his soaring oratory, while Mitt Romney,
clearly no fan of crowd scenes, can't seem to get through a week
without an awkward (or worse, foot-in-mouth) moment.
The president really knows how to run for office, the
pundits note. Romney - not so much.
As if it matters.
It doesn't, of course. Just as in business, in politics,
being very good at one job (like delivering well-written
speeches from a teleprompter) doesn't necessarily make you very
good at the next (like leading the free world).
What voters need to do right now is stop focusing on stump
skills, or lack thereof, and start fixating on which candidate
will be the better president once the campaign is long over.
They need to stop asking, "Who's more appealing on TV?" and
start asking, "Who's got the right stuff to get America working
again?"
Yes, in some part, every person's answer to that question
will be driven by the issues - from healthcare to taxes to
energy policy. And in this election, the ideological divide is
stark indeed, with Obama supporting government centralization
that borders on European-type socialism and Romney in favor of
decentralization, state and individual rights and free-market
capitalism.
Stark, too, is the difference between the candidates'
leadership styles.
Over the past three years, Obama has taken a sort of
divide-and-conquer approach, amassing a list of enemies that
would make Richard Nixon proud: bankers, healthcare insurance
providers, oil companies, wealthy taxpayers, Congress and, most
recently, the Supreme Court. Surely his supporters must think
this particular tactic is effective, but there can be no denying
that the country is more polarized than when Obama took office.
Without doubt, Romney is not the model leader (his apparent
lack of authenticity can be jarring), but he has a quality that
would serve him well as president - good old American
pragmatism. Perhaps that's the businessman in him. Or perhaps
you just learn to do what you've got to do when you're a GOP
governor in the People's Republic of Massachusetts or the man
charged with salvaging the scandal-ridden Salt Lake City
Olympics. If Romney's long record suggests anything, it's that
he knows how to manage people and organizations to get things
accomplished without a lot of internecine warfare.
Look, Obama may be a great campaigner and Romney (to date)
somewhat the opposite. But neither man is running to be
Campaigner-in-Chief.
In politics, as in business, the leader's job needs to be
filled by a leader, and no effective leader, regardless of
ideology, keeps an enemies list.