By Liz Weston
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES May 26 Judging by the latest
performance rankings, two 529 college savings plans in
particular look enticing. Too bad that most Americans are not
allowed to invest in either one.
That is just one of the drawbacks of trying to choose a
college savings plan by performance alone.
529 plans are sponsored by states and run by investment
management companies. Withdrawals from the accounts can be used
tax-free to pay for qualified education expenses at any college
or university in the country, such as tuition, fees and books.
SavingForCollege.com, a plan comparison website that
publishes rankings each quarter, said the District of Columbia's
direct-sold DC 529 College Savings Program topped the lists for
one-, three- and five-year performance as of March 31.
Louisiana's START Savings Program ranked first for 10-year
performance
Those two plans, however, are among the few that restrict
participation to state residents only. An adviser-sold version
of D.C.'s plan was not included in the rankings, which were
limited to plans available for direct purchase by investors.
Plan shoppers still have plenty of good choices, though,
since most 529s welcome out-of-state contributors and 17 other
plans made SavingForCollege.com's performance rankings.
Alaska, Florida, Maine and Michigan ranked in the top 10 for
three of the four ranking periods, while New York makes the top
10 in all four periods.
SavingForCollege.com created its rankings several years ago
to help investors gauge how well their plans were performing
relative to their peers - a daunting task because plans can be
so different in their investment offerings and approaches, said
SavingForCollege.com founder Joseph Hurley.
"It's so difficult to do an apples-to-apples comparison,"
Hurley said. "Some have 10 options, some have 25."
Most 529 plans have age-weighted options that grow more
conservative as the beneficiary nears college age, although
those "glide paths" vary considerably. The plans typically offer
a wealth of other investment choices for those who want to
construct and manage their own portfolios.
SavingForCollege.com compares the published performance of
seven portfolios from each plan and creates a composite of those
results. The portfolios represent asset weightings of 100
percent stock, 80 percent stock, 60 percent stock, 40 percent
stock, 20 percent stock, 100 percent fixed-income and 100
percent short-term investments.
PERFORMANCE, OTHER FACTORS
But families should consider more than just performance
rankings when picking a 529 plan.
Most states, for example, offer tax breaks and other
incentives to their residents for sticking with the in-state
plan, Hurley said. Investors may prefer a passive investing
approach over active, or vice versa, and may also feel more
comfortable with investment managers they know well.
"If your retirement funds are managed by TIAA-CREF and you
think they're doing a good job, you might want to have your
college money there, too," Hurley said.
Morningstar Inc, a research firm that compiles
annual rankings of 529 plans, includes performance as a factor
but also considers plan costs, oversight and management, among
other factors, said Leo Acheson, an analyst for fund strategies
at Morningstar.
Its rankings try to predict which plans will continue to
outperform their peers on a risk-adjusted basis, he said.
The bottom line is that investors have a great deal to
consider besides performance, said Andrea Feirstein, managing
director of New York-based AKF Consulting Group, which advises
33 state plans.
"It should never drive the final investment decision," she
said.
