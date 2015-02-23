(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Feb 23 Families receiving college
financial aid offers this spring should beware: what they see
this year may not be what they get next year.
Some colleges make their most generous offers to high school
seniors as a lure to attend, a practice known as
"front-loading."
But those returning for their sophomore and subsequent years
at university may get thousands of dollars less in grants and
scholarships than they did as freshmen. Often, the free money is
replaced by student loans.
About half of all colleges front-load their grants,
according to financial aid expert Mark Kantrowitz, who analyzed
data from the National Center for Education Statistic's
Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.
"Colleges practice front-loading because it is cheaper to
have higher grants during the first year, when it affects
enrollment, than during all four years," said Kantrowitz,
publisher of Edvisors.com, an education resource site.
"Effectively, it is a form of bait and switch."
College administrators, however, balk at that label and at
the idea that front-loading is common.
Most colleges try to offer consistent aid packages
throughout a student's career, and there are numerous reasons
why grant aid may drop when first-year aid packages are compared
to those offered to returning students, said Justin Draeger,
president and CEO of the National Association of Student
Financial Aid Administrators.
"Higher education is subsidized by so many different
sources, and those are constantly changing," Draeger said.
Grants may be reduced because of institutional factors, such
as changing revenue or state funding, as well as individual
factors, such as students taking fewer credits or failing to
keep up a certain grade point average, Draeger said.
Some schools want to limit debt for freshmen, who are more
likely than returning students to drop out. Also, limits on
federal student loans are lowest for first-year undergraduates:
$5,500, compared to $6,500 for second-year undergraduates and
$7,500 for those in their third year or beyond.
"Schools will stuff more loans into the package as a rule
because the federal direct loan (limit) goes up each year," said
Lynn O'Shaughnessy, author of "The College Solution," and a
college consultant. "Also, schools don't increase merit awards
as their prices go up each year."
The drop in grant aid is particularly steep at private
schools. Returning students at private, nonprofit colleges in
2012-13 averaged $2,842 less in grant aid than first-year
students, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education, which
used IPED data. The average drop-off was less severe for
returning students at public colleges: $815.
Overall, the average net price for returning students - what
families actually pay after grants and scholarships are deducted
- is $1,400 higher than for first-year students, according to
Kantrowitz's analysis of National Postsecondary Student Aid
Study numbers.
Colleges also do not advertise that they practice
front-loading, which cannot be detected by using the net price
calculators embedded into college websites. The calculators
estimate only the first year's cost of college after expected
grants and scholarships are deducted.
Loans are not considered by the calculators since they
increase rather than decrease the cost of education.
Only a handful of colleges offer four-year commitments to
prospective students that their financial aid won't drop,
Draeger said.
Northeastern University is one of them. The Boston
institution not only promises grant and scholarship aid won't
drop, but that this free aid will increase at the same rate that
tuition increases.
The university's grant aid appears to fall when freshmen are
compared to undergraduates overall, but school officials say
that is because the school follows a cooperative education model
that starts in the sophomore year, alternating classroom studies
with six months of full-time work in career-related jobs.
Although guarantees are not common, Draeger said colleges
have an ethical obligation to be clear in their financial aid
offers which grants are renewable and under what circumstances.
When financial aid offers do not provide this information,
families need to ask questions, said Martha Savery,
Massachusetts Education Financing Authority and a former
financial aid director for Harvard Graduate School of Education.
"Families need to ask, 'If all things remain the same, can I
expect the same type of aid (in subsequent years,)'"? Savery
said. "Being a good, educated consumer is part of the process."
