(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Dec 7 Earlier this year a tax pro
mentioned the FileThis organizing app to me. Within seconds of
installing it, I wondered, "Where has this been all my life?"
I have tried an absurd number of software programs that
promised to simplify, streamline and de-clutter our family's
financial life. Most fell short, offering too little benefit,
steep learning curves or both. A few insanely useful ones,
though, made it to the mobile Hall of Fame, otherwise known as
my home screen.
If you are trying to get a grip on your money, you may find
these to be helpful:
1. FileThis (filethis.com/)
The app does what I frequently forget to do since going
paperless several years ago - download account statements.
It also gives you an overview of your accounts and gives you
bill due-date reminders.
I use FileThis' free version to automatically fetch
statements from up to six "connections" or links to financial
institutions.
I have multiple accounts at each institution, so I am able
to track far more than just six accounts. The free version
offers 500 megabytes of cloud storage.
To get more connections and storage, you can pay $2 a month
for up to 12 connections and 1 gigabyte of storage or $5 for up
to 30 connections and 10 gigabytes of storage. Users also can
opt to have documents downloaded to a number of other storage
sites, including Dropbox and Evernote, or to their computers.
2. ItsDeductible (here)
We donate a ton of clothes, toys, books and household goods
to local charities, but I always put off attaching values to the
donations until our taxes were due and it became a big,
unpleasant chore.
The free ItsDeductible app from Intuit Inc allows
me to record contributions as we make them and offers values for
common items. I print out an annual report for our tax pro,
although TurboTax users can download the information directly
into their returns.
3. DropBox (www.dropbox.com/)
Accessing files from any device or location is essential for
my work, but cloud-based storage also helps when we travel and
in preparing for natural disasters. So I regularly upload travel
documents, insurance policies, appraisal reports, home
inventories, scans of old tax returns and other important
paperwork.
I used the free service for years but recently approached
the 2 gigabyte storage limit and upgraded to 1 terabyte of
storage for $99 a year.
4. Mobile banking
I dismissed mobile check deposit as a fad until I actually
tried it. Now I agree with financial planner Michael Kitces, who
calls it "a crucial aspect" of his financial life.
"The only time my wife or I have set foot in a physical bank
branch for the past two years was to get a legal document
notarized. It's glorious," said Kitces, research director at
Pinnacle Advisory Group in Columbia, Maryland.
All the other stuff my bank app does - transfer money, pay
bills, send alerts, find fee-free ATMs - makes this one of my
most-used mobile money tools.
5. Mint (www.mint.com/)
Intuit's free personal finance aggregator allows its 2.5
million monthly users to track their spending, monitor their
credit scores and spot potential fraud by automatically
downloading transactions from bank, credit card and investment
accounts.
It is also a favorite among financial advisors.
"Mint allows you to combine all of your finances into one
location so that you can take a high level view," said David
Almonte, a CPA in Providence, Rhode Island.
If you are an active investor, you might prefer Personal
Capital (www.personalcapital.com/), which has a better
free portfolio manager. I liked Personal Capital's elegant,
ad-free dashboard. I did not like, however, being emailed and
called about signing up for its fee-based investment advisory
service, which is the site's raison d'etre.
While some worry about security with aggregator sites where
you have to hand over your account login credentials, I am
comfortable with these sites' privacy and security policies.
As the victim of several database breaches, including those
at Anthem Inc and Sony Corp, I know that
staying offline is no guarantee of safety. Too much of our
private information is stored in insecure databases over which
we have no control. With these sites, at least, I have some
choice over what I share.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Diane Craft)