By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES, April 20 Steven Polasck of Corpus
Christi, Texas, liked math and science in high school. He
considered attending a four-year college but ultimately decided
to use his strengths to get a two-year degree in instrumentation
from Texas State Technical College. He has not looked back.
"I went to work on the Monday after graduation," said
Polasck, 27, who monitors and fixes systems at a Valero Energy
Corp refinery. "The first year I made almost $80,000."
An associate's degree has long been considered an inferior
alternative to a bachelor's degree. Now that more states are
tracking their graduates' incomes, however, it is becoming
apparent that some two-year degrees offer much higher earnings
than the typical four-year degree - at a fraction of the cost.
Making more students and parents aware of these
better-paying options could help ease the college affordability
crisis, which has so far led to more than $1 trillion in student
loan debt.
The average net annual cost of a community college education
- for tuition, fees, room and board, minus financial aid - is
just under $6,000, according to the College Board. The average
undergraduate at a four-year public college pays twice that
amount out of pocket, and most students attending a public
school now take five or more years to complete their degrees.
The fact that people still think a bachelor's degree is
always the better option is probably due to popular charts that
hang in many high school guidance counselor offices, said
Michael Bettersworth, vice chancellor and chief policy officer
for Texas State Technical College, which has nearly 30,000
enrolled students.
The "chart" is a graphic representation of earnings by
educational attainment, using Bureau of Labor Statistics data
showing professional degrees at the top, bachelor's degrees in
the middle and associate's degrees just above high school
diplomas.
Median weekly earnings for those with bachelor's degrees
last year reached $1,101, or $57,252 a year, compared to $792,
or $41,184 annually, for those with an associate's degree,
according to BLS.
But the chart fails to capture the full range of salaries
earned by those with two-year degrees, particularly those in
technical fields, Bettersworth said.
"It's far more important what you study than how much you
study," he said.
While the average starting salary for somebody with a
bachelor's degree in Texas is around $40,000 per year, many
technical associate's degrees offer first-year pay of more than
$70,000, according to College Measures, which tracks earnings
and other outcomes for higher education.
Some well-paying jobs require less than two years of study.
A line worker certification, a requisite for working on
electrical power lines, takes about a year and brings an average
starting salary of $70,000, Bettersworth said.
Texas is one of the states that has been gathering income
data as a way to gauge and improve the success of its public
college graduates. Other states conducting similar studies
include Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia.
The earnings advantage of some two-year degrees can persist
throughout a worker's lifetime. More than one in four people
with associate's degrees end up making more than the average of
somebody with a bachelor's degree, according to a 2011 report by
Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.
Four of the 30 fastest-growing job categories according to
BLS require associate's degrees. The jobs include dental
hygienist (median annual earnings of $70,210), diagnostic
medical sonographers ($65,860), occupational therapy assistants
($53,240) and physical therapist assistant ($52,160).
Other jobs with strong growth and above-average pay that
require two-year degrees are funeral service managers ($66,720),
web developers ($62,500), electrical and electronics drafters
($55,700), nuclear technicians ($69,060), radiation therapists
($77,560), respiratory therapists ($55,870), registered nurses
($65,470), cardiovascular technologists and technicians
($52,070), radiologic technologists ($54,620) and magnetic
resonance imaging technologists ($65,360).
Polasck said it is not unusual for experienced people with
his type of degree to make up to $150,000 a year with
"reasonable" amounts of overtime. Job prospects are good even
with declining oil prices, since refineries produce gas and
other byproducts regardless of prevailing prices.
"If I can go to this school for two years, and not be in
much debt at all at the end, and be making pretty good money to
start, why wouldn't I do that?" Polasck said. "It's common
sense."
