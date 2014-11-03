(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Nov 3 U.S. students are still
largely on their own to protect themselves when they are
struggling to repay their debt, despite the government's
condemnation of some education loan servicers' unfair, deceptive
and illegal practices.
In a report last week, the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau found one or more student loan servicers had charged
illegal late fees, inflated minimum payment requirements and
made illegal debt collection calls. They also misled consumers
about bankruptcy protections, saying student loans were never
dischargeable in bankruptcy. (They are, although they are quite
difficult to win.)
But the regulator did not say which of the servicers -
borrowers' main contacts when dealing with their student loans -
had violated the law. Nor did it announce any enforcement
actions.
Servicers not only accept borrowers' payments but also are
supposed to help those facing financial setbacks to enroll in
alternative payment programs, get deferments or forbearance, and
modify loan terms when those options are available.
Agencies like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau keep
an eye on the companies that service student loans, but that
does not always translate into practical intervention in
everyday life.
Consumer advocates have long complained that servicers did
not always inform borrowers, especially those with federal
student loans, about their repayment options.
Federal loans offer a number of repayment plans, including
income-based programs that can reduce monthly payments to less
than 10 percent of the borrower's income.
Private student loans typically offer far fewer plans. The
Obama administration has urged private lenders to expand their
affordable repayment options to help borrowers avoid default.
"The general issues are happening on both the public and
private side," said Deanne Loonin, director of the National
Consumer Law Center's Student Borrower Assistance Project.
The largest servicers of federal student loans include
Navient Corp, Great Lakes Educational Loan Services,
Nelnet Inc and the Pennsylvania Higher Education
Assistance Agency. The U.S. Department of Education also
contracts with several non-profit agencies.
In May, Navient and former parent Sallie Mae agreed
to pay $139 million after the U.S. Department of Justice and the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp accused them of violating the
Servicemembers Civil Relief Act by overcharging active-duty
troops.
The U.S. Department of Education this summer revised its
contracts with servicers to strengthen incentives for providing
good customer service and keeping borrowers from default.
The new financial incentives should help, but do not address
servicer incompetence or poor training, Loonin said.
Borrowers still do not have the right to switch servicers,
which Loonin said could spur competition, or to sue or otherwise
privately enforce their rights when the government fails to act.
Difficulty getting help from servicers has spawned a legion
of scam artists who promise to hook borrowers up with bogus debt
relief programs in exchange for high fees. Ads and telephone
pitches cite the nonexistent "Obama Forgiveness Program," while
some companies charge hundreds of dollars to fill out paperwork
for free government programs.
Loonin's advice for struggling borrowers is to avoid any
company that charges an upfront fee and instead offers these
suggestions:
1. Be proactive.
Do not expect this debt to go away, and do not wait for
servicers to track you down and demand payment. "On the federal
side especially, [student loan debt] can run after you forever,"
Loonin noted.
Contact servicers to let them know your situation and to ask
about available alternatives.
2. Educate yourself.
Become familiar with alternatives so you can discuss them
knowledgeably with servicer representatives. "Let them know you
know there are options available, and you're more likely to get
quality service," Loonin said.
Repayment options for federal loans are outlined on the U.S.
Department of Education site and on the National Consumer Law
Center's Student Borrower Assistance Project site, which also
has suggestions for dealing with private lenders.
3. Be persistent.
If a front-line servicer employer will not or cannot help
you, ask to speak to supervisor. If that does not work, contact
the Federal Student Aid Ombudsman Group for help with federal
loans. You also can file a complaint with the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau whether the loan is federal or private.
