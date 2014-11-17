(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Nov 17 Many parents will not learn
how much they must pay for their children's college education
until financial aid packages arrive this spring. By then it may
be too late to get a better deal.
Families need to be smarter about this if they want to avoid
drowning in debt. That includes getting a realistic picture of
how much financial aid, if any, to expect.
College consultants recommend calculating your "estimated
family contribution" - essentially, the minimum you will be
expected to pay - years before sending the first application.
That gives you time to adjust your finances and look for
generous colleges if you need aid. If you do not qualify for
such help, you can seek out schools that offer discounts through
merit scholarships.
Run the numbers every year, starting when your kids are in
middle school, said Troy Onink, chief executive officer of
college planning service Stratagee.com. "That way you're not
caught by surprise, and you have time to plan."
The numbers may shock you. Affluent families may be asked to
contribute a quarter or more of their annual incomes. A
one-child family earning $115,000, for example, would typically
have to contribute at least $25,000 to the cost of a college
education, Onink said.
The actual contribution would probably be even higher,
depending on assets like a house or savings. The formulas do not
compensate for regional differences, so families in high- and
low-cost areas alike are expected to pay the same.
At the other end of the spectrum, households with low
incomes and few assets might have an expected family
contribution of zero. That does not mean they automatically will
get enough aid, however, as many colleges "gap" or meet less
than 100 percent of a student's demonstrated financial need.
Various calculators on the Web can give you a rough idea of
what you would probably be expected to pay. Consultant Lynn
O'Shaughnessy, who runs TheCollegeSolution.com, recommends the
estimator offered by the College Board, which provides both
federal and institutional results (here)
The vast majority of colleges calculate contributions
strictly via a form called the Free Application for Federal
Student Aid, or FAFSA. About 300 mostly elite schools also
require the College Board's CSS/Financial Aid Profile, which
digs much deeper into a household's finances and, in some cases,
assets such as home and small business equity that are not
counted under the federal formula.
You should start by inputting age data and your current
income and asset figures. You can also look at various
scenarios, such as whether using savings to pay down a mortgage
or other debt could increase eligibility for aid.
Then compare your estimated family contribution numbers with
the cost of a college education. The family expected to
contribute $25,000, for example, would be unlikely to get
need-based aid at in-state public universities, whose average
yearly cost for tuition, fees, room and board is only $18,943
for 2014-2015, according to the College Board.
But the equivalent cost for an out-of-state public college
is $32,762, while a four-year private college averages $42,419,
so the family probably would get financial aid from those types
of schools.
Those who need financial aid should look for institutions
that meet the highest percentage of their students' financial
need. The few dozen that cover 100 percent tend to be elite
private colleges, but others, public and private, manage to meet
90 percent or more. The stingiest meet 70 percent or less.
Some disguise miserly packages by counting student loans,
which ultimately increase the cost of education.
Parents who will not get aid but want a discount can
evaluate public universities and seek out privates that offer
merit scholarships. They are typically not available at highly
selective universities, but many other private institutions use
them as a recruiting tool.
To hone your cost estimates, you can start using the net
price calculators on your targeted colleges' websites, said Mark
Kantrowitz, publisher of college resource Edvisors.com. The
calculators estimate how much of a student's financial need will
actually be met and may factor in merit aid for those without
financial need.
But remember, said Kantrowitz, these are just good ballpark
figures.
