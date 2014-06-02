(Corrects headline to reflect that confusing data includes
defaults and delinquencies, not just defaults)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES, June 2 A languid economy, soaring
education debt and ignorance about available repayment options
lead many borrowers to fall behind on their student loan
payments, financial aid experts say. How high those
delinquencies rates actually are, though, is an open question,
which is turning into confusion on how to fix the problem.
The most dire assessment is that one in three borrowers
trying to repay student loans was late by 90 days or more at the
end of 2012, according to The Federal Reserve Bank of New York
in April.
The study excluded borrowers not required to pay, such as
those still in school or in grace periods, deferral or
forbearance, to calculate an "effective" delinquency rate of 31
percent.
But the Fed's data doesn't line up with other widely
reported delinquency and default rates, said financial aid
expert Mark Kantrowitz, senior vice president and publisher of
Edvisors Network Inc, who closely follows student loan issues.
"I can find no other data source that reports such a high
delinquency rate," Kantrowitz said.
Federal student loans are typically considered delinquent
after 90 days of nonpayment and in default after 270 days.
The U.S. Department of Education only publishes default
statistics, and the official number of borrowers who default
within two years of entering repayment is currently 10 percent.
The default rate after three years is 14.7 percent.
The default rates have been widely criticized for not giving
an accurate picture of the number of student loan borrowers in
distress, but various studies have come to different conclusions
about how many people have trouble paying their education debt.
That number alone may not give an accurate picture of the number
of student loan borrowers in distress, experts say.
The lack of clear data about student loan delinquencies
makes it difficult to draw attention to the problem and
determine what's needed to keep borrowers on track, according to
the American Student Association's report "Missing Data:
Focusing on the Wrong Factors Could Contribute to Student Loan
Distress."
Focusing just on those who default misses the much larger
population of struggling borrowers that "languishes in the
shadows," suffering damage to their credit scores and other
fallout from unpaid debt, wrote authors Paul Combe and Julie
Ryder Lammers.
The researchers concluded better numbers could lead to more
public pressure to "alleviate the negative financial impacts
that student loan debt has on the post-college life of a very
large number of borrowers."
"Unfortunately, because of the gaps in data around repayment
and delinquency, we can't fix or prevent what we don't know
enough about," they wrote.
The fact that any significant number of federal student loan
borrowers would fall behind indicates that many eligible
borrowers still don't know about federal repayment options that
can dramatically lessen their payments, said Reyna Gobel, author
of "Graduation Debt: How to Manage Your Student Loans and Live
Your Life."
"They could have a payment as low as zero," Gobel said.
"This is not an economic issue. It's an education issue."
The federal "income based repayment" option caps payments at
15 percent of discretionary income, defined as the amount over
150 percent of poverty levels for household size. The more
recent "Pay as You Earn" option limits payments to 10 percent of
discretionary income.
Borrowers with parent PLUS loans or private student loans
have fewer options for paying burdensome debt, but they still
may be able to avoid delinquency and default, Gobel said.
Parent PLUS loans are eligible for income-contingent plans,
an option less generous than IBR or Pay As You Earn but that
still caps payments based on income. Private student loan
borrowers may be eligible for interest-only payments,
forbearance or deferral, depending on lender policies, although
the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has noted that many
borrowers have trouble getting affordable repayment plans from
private lenders.
Borrowers may be falling behind because colleges often don't
apprise students or their parents of their options, Gobel said.
"They do a good job of making sure students get [the
loans]," she said, "but not necessarily teaching them how to
repay them."
