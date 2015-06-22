(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES, June 22 Today's college graduates
need to get the message that defaulting on federal student loans
is not just stupid, it is unnecessary.
That message easily could get lost in the controversy
following a recent New York Times opinion piece, "Why I
Defaulted on My Student Loans," in which writer Lee Siegel not
only defended his decision to ignore his education debt, but
urged others to join him as a way of changing the economics of
paying for college. (nyti.ms/1JyYo7w)
"If people groaning under the weight of student loans simply
said, 'Enough,' then all the pieties about debt that have become
absorbed into all the pieties about higher education might be
brought into alignment with reality," Siegel wrote. "Instead of
guaranteeing loans, the government would have to guarantee a
college education."
Perhaps.
We now have some indication that debt strikes may work: The
U.S. Department of Education expanded its forgiveness program
after some former students of the Corinthian Colleges chain -
which shut down all its remaining campuses in late April -
publicly refused to pay their debt, saying they'd been
defrauded.
Before the chain collapsed, it had been fined by the
Education Department for falsifying job placement claims and was
the target of numerous other investigations for predatory
lending and deceptive recruitment.
But the Education Department's willingness to reconsider
likely was less a response to the debt strike than to the
intervention of state attorneys general and consumer advocates
who encouraged the feds to be more generous with Corinthian
victims.
In any case, Siegel's piece downplays the personal and
lifelong financial devastation that default can inflict, while
ignoring the fact that there are now plenty of options for
dealing with most student loan debt.
If debt collectors are sometimes likened to junkyard dogs,
the Department of Education would be the one who is not chained
or fenced. There is no statute of limitations on federal student
loans, which means its collectors can chase you to your grave.
Along the way, they can snatch your tax refunds and garnish
your wages without having to go to court. They can even take a
bite out of your Social Security checks, something other
creditors cannot do.
Borrowers pursued by other collectors can escape into
bankruptcy court. Student loan borrowers are unlikely to find
relief this way, since few can meet the stringent "undue
hardship" clause courts require to erase this debt.
These powerful tools are among the reasons why the federal
government expects its collection efforts to recover enough
money in principal, interest and penalty fees to offset any
defaults in its student loan programs.
Even before collection actions start, though, the failure to
pay will take a heavy toll on a borrower's credit - and thus
impair the person's ability to get credit cards, apartments and
jobs.
Bad credit can inflate the cost of insurance and the size of
deposits required for utilities and wireless phone service.
All this pain is increasingly unnecessary, since
improvements in federal payment plans mean the vast majority of
today's student borrowers can find ways to avoid default.
The latest iteration of the Education Department's Pay As
You Earn program, for example, caps payments at 10 percent of
discretionary income - defined as the amount over 150 percent of
the federal poverty level for the borrower's household size and
state of residence. For some low-income borrowers, that can
translate into monthly payments of zero dollars.
Forgiveness of remaining balances is possible after 10 years
for those with public service jobs and after 20 years otherwise.
There are certainly some who will still struggle. Among
them, for example, are higher-income borrowers who have crushing
levels of other debt, who may have trouble staying current even
under Pay As You Earn.
People with older student loans are not eligible for the new
arrangement and may have to pay up to 15 percent of their
discretionary income with the other available income-based
repayment plan.
Parents who took out federal PLUS loans also are not
eligible for the more generous repayment options, although they
may qualify for an income-contingent plan that caps payments at
20 percent of discretionary income.
Meanwhile, private student loans, which make up roughly 15
percent of the $1 trillion or so currently owed in education
debt, offer far fewer repayment options and consumer protections
than federal student loan debt. That is why Congress should
seriously consider the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's
suggestion that these loans - which involve no taxpayer funds or
government guarantees - be easier to discharge in bankruptcy
court.
Other reforms, such as expanding grant aid, simplifying
financial aid forms and expanding Pay As You Earn to other
borrowers, should be considered as well. What is not worth
discussing is default as political protest. Today's graduates
have much better options than to make human sacrifices of
themselves.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Leslie Adler)