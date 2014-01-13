By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Jan 13 Millions of families will
fill out a key financial aid form in coming weeks, many for the
first time. Unfortunately, mistakes on the Free Application for
Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) are easy to make, education experts
said.
Here are some of the most costly errors to avoid:
1. Failing to file
Too many people incorrectly believe they either don't need
or won't get aid.
The American Council on Education found that one of every
five dependent low-income students and one in four independent
low-income students - those most likely to get Pell Grants
destined for the neediest students - fail to apply for aid.
At the other end of the scale, families with six-figure
incomes may not file, not realizing that income and assets
aren't the only criteria used, said Mark Kantrowitz of Edvisors
Network. Family size, the number of children in college and the
age of the oldest parent are taken into account, which can
result in need-based aid even for wealthier families,
particularly at costlier schools.
Even if no need-based aid is forthcoming, completing the
FAFSA gives families access to federal student loans, which are
much more consumer-friendly than private loans.
2. Waiting until you file your taxes
Your FAFSA form requires 2013 income tax data, but waiting
until you've filed your return can be an expensive mistake. Some
schools offer bonuses for early filers, while a lot of financial
aid is first come, first served, said W. Kent Barnds, executive
vice president at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill.
Late filing puts families "at the back of the line" for aid,
said Todd Weaver, a former college financial aid official and
partner in Strategies for College, a Hanover, N.H.-based
consulting firm.
It's better to use estimated tax numbers so you can file the
FAFSA as soon after Jan. 1 as possible, then correct it with the
actual data once your return is filed.
3. Not including all possible colleges
Life is uncertain, so cover your bases. Have your FAFSA
results sent to every college you're considering, even the ones
that seem unlikely to be your final choice. One of those
long-shot colleges may surprise you with an excellent aid
package that could sway your thinking. Alternatively, a reversal
in your situation could have you seeking out different choices.
4. Using the wrong parent
Divorce, joint custody and remarriages can create confusion
about which parent's income and assets should be used in the
FAFSA form. A quiz at CollegeUp.org can help families figure out
who their "FAFSA parent" should be.
Note that a little planning can have a big impact. Let's say
a fictional student named Ramon lives much of the year with his
mother and her husband. Ramon's stepfather makes a good living,
but has made it clear he won't help with college costs.
That's unfortunate, since the stepfather's high income will
reduce Ramon's financial aid package. If Ramon instead spent
most of the year living with his lower-income father, his aid
package would be based largely on his dad's finances.
5. Not getting help
The FAFSA's complexity can be daunting, Kantrowitz said,
especially to lower-income families who don't have experience
applying for college - in other words, those most likely to
benefit from aid.
Fortunately, there are ways to get free, expert help. The
College Goal Sunday national program ()
offers events in most states. Many colleges and universities
also schedule "boot camps" to help families tackle the form,
Barnds said.
6. Getting the wrong kind of help
Some insurance agents tout themselves as college planning
specialists to sell annuities and expensive life insurance, said
Lynn O'Shaughnessy, author of "The College Solution."
Before you buy any insurance product to hide or reduce your
assets, run the idea past a fee-only financial planner or a CPA
familiar with college planning.
7. Meekly accepting an outsized "expected family
contribution."
One family Weaver knows saw their financial aid package all
but disappear after the college compared IRS transcripts to the
family's FAFSA filing. The family had correctly excluded from
their income a 401(k) distribution that was rolled over into an
IRA. The college incorrectly added the distribution back into
their income and shrank their award.
"They had to talk to three different people (at the college)
before they got to the director of financial aid who realized it
was a mistake and overruled it," Weaver said.
Also, the FAFSA doesn't provide a way to explain special
circumstances, such as a recent layoff, cutback in hours or
death of a wage earner, Kantrowitz said. If your 2013 income
isn't representative of your current circumstances, you can ask
the college financial aid office for a "professional judgment
review" that may result in a lower expected family contribution.